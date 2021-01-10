NFL Super Bowl: Who is performing in Super Bowl 55 half time show?

The Weeknd will be performing in the Super Bowl 55 half time show. A lot of fans tune into the NFL Super Bowl just to watch the commercials and the half time show performance. Some of the worlds top music artists and bands have made appearances at the NFL's biggest game. This years Super Bowl half time show will be no different.

Lets take a look at past Super Bowl half time shows and who will be performing at this years Super Bowl.

Super Bowl half-time appearances in the last four years

Super Bowl 50: Halftime performance:

Super Bowl 50 had a historic half time performance by Beyonce and Bruno Mars. The University of California's marching band would also make an appearance during halftime. Other special guests were Mark Ronson, Gustavo Dudamel and Youth Orchestra from Los Angeles.

Super Bowl LI:

Super Bowl LI was at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The Super Bowl LI halftime show was performed by Lady Gaga. Lady Gaga would perform God Bless America/ This Land is your Land, Poker Face and a bunch of her other songs.

Super Bowl LII:

Super Bowl LII was held at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The halftime show was performed by Justin Timberlake. Timberlake's performance had special guests from The Tennessee Kids and University of Minnesota Marching Band.

Super Bowl LIII:

Super Bowl LII was held in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The halftime performance was performed by Maroon 5. Maroon 5 had special appearances by Travis Scott, Big Boi and the Georgia State University Marching Band.

Super Bowl LIV:

Super Bowl LIV was held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Shakira and Jennifer Lopez were the halftime performers. They would have special appearances by Bad Bunny, J. Balvin and Emme Muniz.

Super Bowl LV's halftime show presented by The Weeknd

This years NFL Super Bowl will be held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida. The halftime performance will be done by one of the most popular musicians. The Weeknd has been one of the more popular hip hop and R&B singers in the last few years.

The Weeknd was just recently named one of the most influential people of 2020 by Time Magazine. In less than a decade the Weeknd has built a huge fan base around the world. He has also became a multi-award winning artist. The Weeknd will be taking the stage at halftime of the NFL Super Bowl on Sunday, February 7, 2021.