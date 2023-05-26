Most around the NFL would surely agree that Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. His seven Super Bowl rings and countless NFL records are some of the biggest reasons why.

It's also fair to assume that most believe the best football players in the world eventually make their way to the NFL. Using this logic would suggest that no other athlete in the history of sports would ever have made for a better quarterback than Tom Brady.

Apparently, this concept is not at all shared by everyone. NFL TikTok personality Drew Allen recently shared on his personal account what an NFL team would look like if it were made of non-football players. He claimed to have found an upgrade from Tom Brady:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'm going to build a football team of pro athletes that don't play football. Starting with quarterback, I went with the King, LeBron James. Sure, I could have put him at a bunch of different positions. I went with quarterback. I think it would be like having a better Tom Brady because he's way more athletic, but the refs are still going to give him every call he wants. It's a win-win."

While few would argue against LeBron James being a superior athlete to Tom Brady, playing the quarterback position requires much more than just that. James is one of the greatest all-around basketball players in NBA history, but that doesn't necessarily mean he would make a good quarterback.

On the other hand, although James comes with no experience as a quarterback, he was a standout football player during his high school athletics career before choosing to primarily focus on pursuing the NBA. In fact, he was once considered the best football prospect in the state of Ohio and likely could have pursued an NFL career instead if he chose to do so.

Why didn't LeBron James play in the NFL?

LeBron James

The main reason why LeBron James never made a run at an NFL career is mostly a matter of preference. He claims his dream was always to be an NBA superstar, which he more than accomplished. He was one of the most highly recruited and extremely hyped-up high school basketball players ever but still found a way to exceed his enormous expectations.

James also played two years of high school football as a tight end and wide receiver hybrid. His massive height as a teenager at 6 feet 8 inches with elite jumping ability made him difficult for any defender to cover. He totaled 103 receptions for 2,065 yards and 23 touchdowns during those two years, while twice being selected on the All-Ohio team. While he had a great chance of being a future NFL star if he chose to do so, his basketball career worked out just fine for him.

Poll : 0 votes