New York Jets star cornerback Sauce Gardner is one of the best at his position in the NFL, and when you have that talent, publications like Sports Illustrated want you on the covers of their magazines.

Sports Illustrated did a feature piece on Gardner, putting him on the cover with his hand covered in barbeque sauce (clearly a clever play on his nickname).

But the image has drawn mixed reactions, with TikTok sensation Lacey Brown a little lost for words at what she had seen. She posted a TikTok video of herself giving her thoughts on Sauce Gardner's photo, and it doesn't seem to sit well with her.

Brown said:

“So, I saw this today, ah, Sports Illustrated’s featuring a story on Sauce Gardner, and I, um, really appreciate his nails are cut nicely.”

The photo is a little left field, but it is a clever play on Gardner's nickname and Sports Illustrated went with it. Even if Lacey Brown doesn't seem to be a fan, New York Jets fans might be as he is a key pillar of their stout defense.

Sauce Gardner and the Jets are in Super Bowl contention

New York Jets vs. Seattle Seahawks

The Jets were close to a playoff spot last season, but due to a poor run, they spectacularly missed out. The defense, led by Gardner, finished fourth in scoring defense (18.6 points per game).

But the biggest issue was offensively as quarterback Zach Wilson struggled along with Joe Flacco and Mike White. However, the quarterback room has all changed as Aaron Rodgers is at the helm, and instantly the Jets have been thrust into the Super Bowl conversation.

The defense will need to continue its superb play, and Rodgers will need to maintain his elite level of play for his new team as the New York media is unforgiving.

In perhaps the biggest sports market on the planet, the Jets find themselves in the spotlight for a good reason this time. With Gardner's Sports Illustrated shoot, if the Jets win games and secure a playoff spot, more of those will be coming his way.

