Who is Sauce Gardner? NFL analyst raves about CB who allowed zero TDs in 1,059 snaps

Ahmad Gardner (who also goes by the nickname Sauce Gardner) isn't a household name yet, unless you're a diehard college football or Cincinnati Bearcats fan. But within the last couple of days, Gardner has seen his NFL draft stock elevate through the roof.

Gardner is one of the top cornerback prospects in the 2022 NFL draft. He has the potential to be the first cornerback off the draft board. He, along with Washington's Trent McDuffie and LSU's Derrick Stingley Jr., are projected to be future stars in the NFL at the cornerback position.

But Sauce Gardner stands out above the rest, and it's not just for his name. Gardner was dominant in college and now has scouts drooling at his potential.

Who is top CB draft prospect Sauce Gardner?

Sauce Garner (courtesy of yahoosports.com)

Sauce Gardner has the potential to be a lockdown cornerback sooner rather than later. Gardner has good height for the position at 6' 2". Although he's just 190 pounds, he can add muscle weight when he's in a team's off-season workout program.

For evidence of Gardner's lockdown potential, look no further than the fact that he never surrendered a touchdown in three seasons of college play. On 1,059 snaps, he never allowed a score. It's absolutely berzerk to go the entire season without allowing a touchdown, and Gardner did it in three seasons.

Gardner played in 33 games for Cincinnati, totaling 99 tackles and three-and-a-half sacks. He showed off his playmaking ability as well, grasping three interceptions every year. Three of those nine interceptions were pick-sixes.

As impressive as his college stats are, he's impressed scouts and fans alike at the NFL Combine. He ran an official 4.41 40-yard dash, one of the most valued numbers scouts look at from combine workouts.

He also showed acceleration, shiftiness, and excellent footwork during another drill at the combine. With long strides, speed, and an act for intercepting passes, Gardner will have a lot of teams at the top of the draft contemplating selecting him.

Sauce Gardner's tackling ability is one area that needs developing, but that will come with strength and more experience. The Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks are two teams near the top of the draft who may draft Gardner.

The great thing about the NFL Combine is it allows players like Gardner to breakout on new levels. Scouts are more enamored with him than ever. He has a bright ceiling and will be a player to watch in the NFL for years to come.

Edited by Windy Goodloe