WATCH: 341-pound Georgia Bulldogs D-lineman's insane 40-yard dash time at NFL combine is going viral

The 2022 NFL Combine is off to a great start with some of the hottest prospects in all of college football attending to showcase their talents and abilities for NFL scouts, coaches and executives.

But one player at the draft has made a massive impact with his time for the 40-yard dash.

WATCH: The 2022 NFL Combine has a uniquely talented prospect destined for the first-round

Jordan Davis, star defensive tackle for the 2021-2022 national champion Georgia Bulldogs, was a sight to behold at the NFL Combine. At 6'6" and 341 pounds, the mega star ran the 40-yard dash with a blazing time of 4.8 seconds.

This is an amazing feat for any pro athlete, but particularly one that is north of 340 pounds. So what exactly does this mean?

Davis was already projected to be drafted in the first-round of the 2022 NFL Draft. But his time at the 40-yard dash has virtually solidified that assumption and, perhaps, may have vaulted him into being one of the first overall picks taken off the draft board.

Even stars such as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson were impressed by the big man's efforts in the 40-yard dash, saying the following on Twitter:

4.8 40 is fast. 4.8 40 @ 341lbs is holy s**t fast. Great run big man, can’t wait to see you wreak havoc!!" 👏🏾👏🏾👊🏾

With several teams looking for a player to make an impact in the middle of the defense, such as Aaron Donald, it's no surprise that the former high school prospect out of Charlotte, North Carolina, has been making noise for a few years sd one of the hot prospects out of college.

Jordan Davis elected to join Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart and the rest of "Dawg Nation" in 2018, despite offers from other division one powerhouses such as Clemson, Miami and North Carolina.

The decision paid off as Davis was the centerpiece of a Bulldogs defense that helped the team defeat legendary head coach Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 to win college football's national championship.

During his last season with the Bulldogs, Davis won the Outland Trophy, which is awarded to the top interior lineman in the nation, along with winning the Chuck Bednarik award, which is given to the top overall defensive player in the nation.

These awards, along with a national championship and being named a Unanimous All-American selection in 2021, appear to have Jordan Davis poised for a great run in his upcoming career in the league.

Edited by Windy Goodloe