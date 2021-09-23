NFL Trade Rumors: 3 NFC teams that could sign Ravens QB Lamar Jackson in 2023

Lamar Jackson is a special NFL quarterback. Hailing from Louisville, the former MVP has set the NFL ablaze due to his electrifying running skills and charismatic personality. Jackson is in line for a big contract when he inks a contract extension.

Despite all his success and talent, the Ravens haven't put a contract in front of Jackson. Perhaps the Ravens are hoping to avoid the mistakes made by the Rams and Eagles when those clubs offered enormous deals to their young quarterbacks. Jackson has plenty of critics, and some people within the NFL still doubt Jackson. If he hits the open market, which is unlikely but possible, many teams will queue to acquire Jackson.

Teams that could sign Lamar Jackson

#1 Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions have plenty of holes to fill on their roster. Armed with a lorry load of picks, many expect the Lions to draft their future quarterback. However, the upcoming classes don't have a generational talent like Trevor Lawrence or Peyton Manning. The Lions might want to use their picks to address other areas of need.

The Lions can cut Jared Goff after 2022 with minimal cap penalties. Dan Campbell spoke in the offseason about how his ideal quarterback would have fundamental rushing skills and a talented arm. By 2023, the Lions roster will boast many cap-controlled youngsters. They'll have the financial power to offer Jackson a lucrative deal should he desire one.

#2 New York Giants

The Giants tried to replicate Jackson's theory in 2019 when they drafted Daniel Jones. The Duke University product is a capable mover, and he is undoubtedly a dual-threat. The Giants have spent heavily supplying Jones weapons on offense. His third year is a make-or-break year for him. If Jones doesn't meet their expectations, the Giants may start looking elsewhere. Clearly, their scouts and front office staff value a quarterback with elite running skills, and Jackson could fit the bill perfectly. New York is a massive media market with voracious fans. The Giants could speed up the process by declining Jones' fifth-year option, thus paving the way for a change at the position.

#3 Washington Football Team

Despite Taylor Heinicke's stunning performance last Thursday, the fate of the quarterback position in Washington is still unclear. Heinicke is an unproven talent learning the game at the highest level. His inexpensive deal provides the Football Team with some flexibility. Jackson is a quarterback that reminds people of Cam Newton. Both players are former MVPs with the Heisman Trophy tucked into their pockets. Ron Rivara knows how to get the best out of this style of quarterback. With their young defenders salary-controlled, the Football Team could spend big to find their franchise quarterback.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar