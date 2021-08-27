NFL Trade Rumors: 3 Reasons why the Patriots acquired Ravens CB Shaun Wade 

Rookie cornerback Shaun Wade will have a new home three weeks before the regular season after the Baltimore Ravens traded him to the New England Patriots for a future fifth- and seventh-round pick.

Compensation for the Shaun Wade trade. https://t.co/vl2OvAnDFU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 26, 2021

That's tremendous value for a player who could potentially be a Week 1 starter. The Patriots are known for finding good on-field prospects in the free agency pool, but trading for a rookie with massive upside is a savvy move by their front office. Here are three reasons why this move makes sense:

Why the Patriots traded for Shaun Wade

#1- Impressive in preseason

Shaun Wade has already made headway with his performances in the preseason. The rookie cornerback could turn into a sensation overnight if his early numbers are an indication of his talent. Although the rookie matched up against second and third-string prospects from opposing teams, allowing zero reception in 25 snaps is impressive by any standard.

Ravens rookie CB Shaun Wade this preseason



🔒 Coverage snaps: 25

🔒 Passer rating when targeted: 0.0

🔒 INTs: 1 pic.twitter.com/3wJqdwFEEm — PFF College (@PFF_College) August 26, 2021

#2 - Ravens backfield is crowded

The Ravens backfield is already deep, and trading away a young player with no proven track record in the NFL for future draft picks makes sense. The Patriots could have a steal on their hands, considering Wade only cost them a couple of late-round draft picks. Knowing the Patriots' track record, this move could propel the Ohio State product to stardom under the tutelage of Bill Belichick.

#3 - Minimal downside

If Shaun Wade's interception during Week 1 of the preseason indicated his skill, the Patriots could have found themselves a diamond in the rough.

That @shaunwade24 interception sealed the win to keep the preseason streak alive. 😈



For more highlights, visit https://t.co/BR753EDkLs. pic.twitter.com/JXm3mkbSCp — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 15, 2021

Wade showcased perfect technique to haul in an over-the-shoulder interception in the Ravens' victory over the Saints and helped them extend their preseason winning streak to 19 games. The rookie finds himself in great company with other imminent breakout stars in the Patriots backfield, like J.C. Jackson and established veterans like Stephen Gilmore and Devin McCourty.

Even if he doesn't live up to his potential, the Patriots can cut him without regrets. But if he develops into a solid cornerback, New England will have a tremendous depth player for pennies on the dollar.

It's a low-risk, high-reward situation for the Patriots.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar