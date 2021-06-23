3 potential trade candidates for the New England Patriots before heading off to training camp

The New England Patriots are in the process of wrapping up an expensive offseason. They practically remade their entire offense overnight.

They picked up a new quarterback and fashioned a new roster from free agents at wide receiver and tight end. However, their defense is largely intact. Could there be another addition coming soon? Here are three possibilities the New England Patriots could explore before training camp.

Gauging New England Patriots' trade candidates

#1 - Xavien Howard (Miami Dolphins)

Yes, this is unlikely, since the Miami Dolphins will be staunchly against trading a man like Howard to a division rival that has had their number for decades. Both teams, however, have unhappy top cornerbacks in the middle of holdouts.

If the Patriots could ship Stephon Gilmore and a few picks to the Dolphins in exchange for Xavien Howard, it would solve issues on both sides.

From @NFLTotalAccess: The #Patriots have an issue on their hands with star CB Stephon Gilmore, who wants a third contract and deserves one despite playing for a team that rarely gives them out. pic.twitter.com/PGqaPzn4fv — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 14, 2021

Of course, this trade would likely be a coup for the New England Patriots, but it is at least somewhat plausible. Another point to note is that Stephon Gilmore is 30 years old, while Xavien Howard is 27. It's just three years, but it's something that will likely factor into the negotiations.

#2 - Jimmy Smith (Baltimore Ravens)

If the New England Patriots cannot swap cornerbacks with the Dolphins, they could take a look at Jimmy Smith for some additional firepower in the secondary. The Ravens might be tempted to move on from Smith for the right offer since he hits 33 years of age this year.

He could boost the New England Patriots' depth considerably, all things considered.

He would likely take over for Dee Virgin, who missed 2020 and earned a 51.5 PFF score. Smith's play has been trending upward since 2018.

In 2018, Smith earned a PFF grade of 64.7. In 2019, he earned a PFF grade of 65.6. Most recently, Smith earned a grade of 74.6 in 2020. Players over 30 years of age seldom improve three seasons in a row.

#3 - Bradley Roby (Houston Texans)

The Houston Texans seem to be losing everyone, so why shouldn't the Patriots make a run at Bradley Roby? According to ESPN, Bradley Roby is currently on suspension.

This could make him a cheaper candidate for the New England Patriots. Roby is the top corner for the Houston Texans and is coming off a season in which he earned a 71.5 PFF score. He won a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos in 2015.

If the New England Patriots could snag Roby, their secondary would feature Stephon Gilmore and Bradley Roby, two number-one cornerbacks. A move like this could completely change their secondary and gameplan for the season.

