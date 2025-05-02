NFL Trade Rumors: 49ers were offered a second-round pick for George Kittle before TE's blockbuster extension

The San Francisco 49ers had trade offers for star tight end George Kittle before he signed his massive extension.

Ad

NFL insider Dianni Russini of The Athletic reported that the 49ers got trade calls for Kittle during the draft. However, San Francisco never truly engaged in those trade talks.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Russini says the night before the draft, a team offered a second-round pick for Kittle, which the 49ers declined as they were focused on re-signing the tight end.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Although Kittle is getting older, Russini says neither side wanted to move on from each other, so the trade talks were never serious.

Russini's podcast co-host, and former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel, meanwhile, thinks the 49ers should have made the trade as getting a second-round pick for a soon-to-be 32-year-old tight end would have been smart business.

Ad

After declining the trade, San Francisco and Kittle ended up signing a four-year contract worth $76.4 million, he revealed to Bussin' With The Boys.

49ers ecstatic to re-sign George Kittle

San Francisco signed George Kittle to an extension, which keeps him with the 49ers through the 2029 NFL season.

After the extension was done, 49ers general manager John Lynch was thrilled that a deal got done with Kittle.

Ad

"In 2017, our first year with the 49ers, we selected a skinny tight end from Iowa whom we were really excited about," GM John Lynch said in a statement. "We had high hopes, but no one knew that he would become the player that he is today. He has a great sense of pride in his role and has put in the work to be one of the best tight ends in the NFL."

Ad

Kittle was drafted in the fifth round in the 2017 NFL draft by the 49ers and has spent his entire career with San Francisco. After the 49ers' season ended, Kittle made it clear he wanted to get an extension done.

"My goal is to wear the red and gold my entire career," Kittle told ESPN on Jan. 5.

Kittle is a six-time Pro Bowler and has been a focal point of the 49ers' offense. Last season, he recorded 78 receptions for 1,106 yards and 8 touchdowns.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.