NFL Trade Rumors: 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk hands in trade request with Steelers ready to make a move

Brandon Aiyuk has been one of the most formidable weapons for the San Francisco 49ers in recent years, especially down the field. However, the latest rumors suggest his time with the team is drawing to a close. The prolific wide receiver has handed over a trade request to the franchise, per one NFL insider.

Earlier, Aiyuk had unfollowed the 49ers on Instagram, fueling the rumors of a breakdown in their relationship. With contract renegotiation talks taking place, this move came as a shock to many. Now, the rumors suggest that Aiyuk may be leaving the team soon. NFL insider John Frascella reported on X:

“Brandon Aiyuk has officially requested a trade from the 49ers, per confirmation from my San Francisco source.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“As of Sunday morning, April 14, the Steelers have been the most aggressive in pursuing a trade for Aiyuk, with the Ravens also expressing interest.”

Expand Tweet

Ever since the reports of unsuccessful talks between the Niners and Aiyuk had surfaced, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been an interested party. The Steelers want to provide their newly signed QB Russell Wilson with quality catchers and Aiyuk fits the bill.

More details are bound to emerge from this story going forward. As of now, the Steelers are the favorites to sign the WR, however, there could be several other franchises lining up to sign him.

Brandon Aiyuk could be heading to a new location

Even though the rumor mill has Pittsburgh as the final destination for Brandon Aiyuk, NFL insider John Frascella suggested one more party is interested in Aiyuk at this early stage:

“My source indicates there’s a 3rd ‘mystery team’ that is coming on strong for Aiyuk, but they refused to divulge any further information.”

If a trade does end up happening, it could be one of the biggest of the offseason. After taking Aiyuk in the first round in 2020, the Niners have utilized him heavily in their offensive schemes. The 49ers' asking price is reportedly a first-round pick (according to The Athletic), but whether a team will meet it remains to be seen.