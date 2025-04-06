NFL Trade Rumors: Aaron Glenn’s comments on Jets’ plan with Breece Hall could lead to RB’s exit

New York Jets first-year head coach Aaron Glenn wants to make sure he utilizes his roster as best as possible. Glenn's comment about his plan for the Jets' running back room has some speculating whether Breece Hall will be comfortable with it.
At the annual league meetings in Palm Beach, Florida, Aaron Glenn told reporters that he plans to use all three running backs and give them each equal time.
"I think, mentally, [Hall] is in a good place, but I would say that we have three running backs on this team that we're going to utilize as much as possible. They're all big men, they can run, they're violent, they're physical."
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
An article by ESPN's Rich Cimini brings up the idea that Breece Hall may get moved this offseason.
"Glenn's comments surely will fuel trade speculation. Hall is among a handful of players up for a contract extension, most notably cornerback Sauce Gardner and wide receiver Garrett Wilson -- both drafted the same year as Hall. It will be difficult to keep them all long term."-Rich Cimini wrote on ESPN.
Breece Hall could be a starting running back with any NFL team, and the idea of him sharing his role with two other running backs may not be something he is ready to do during his age-24 season.
The New York Jets could potentially move on from Hall ahead of the 2025 NFL draft and bring in another running back instead. At this point, it remains to be seen how things play out as NFL offseason workouts are expected to start in the coming days.
Dan Campbell believes Aaron Glenn will be able to turn things around for Jets
Before being hired by the New York Jets as head coach, Aaron Glenn spent the last four seasons as the defensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions. Dan Campbell, the head coach of the Lions, told reporters at the league meetings that he believed Glenn was the right guy for the job.
“As long as he’s got the support, A.G. will turn that thing around. There’s no question. He’s an unbelievable leader and he’s an even better person. He’s the type of guy who makes people rally around him and do things to help him have success. So he is going to bring the right type of people around him. He’s already done that with the coaches and he’ll bring the right kind of players. Look, if he can’t, nobody can, that’s my opinion.”
Dan Campbell even suggested that if Aaron Glenn can't find success with the Jets, nobody will.
New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.