NFL Trade Rumors: Aaron Rodgers urging Jets to play waiting game with Packers, claims analyst

Aaron Rodgers will almost certainly be playing for the New York Jets next season, and it isn't a secret to anyone. Both teams are working continuously to agree on a trade, but so far the negotiations have been time-consuming.

While many think a trade will go down prior to the 2023 NFL Draft, ESPN's Mike Greenberg thinks that it could take much longer time and Rodgers himself is asking the Jets to stay patient.

Here's what Greenberg said on the Pat McAfee Show:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I've heard that Aaron has sent signals to the Jets that there's no reason for them to rush, that he's not coming until May anyway. So, they're not missing out on anything right now. So, they should hold out as long as it takes and that ultimately they won't wind up having to trade the 13th pick in the draft, which is what I think this ultimately comes down to."

"Again, if I'm saying something, A.J., that you think is totally wrong, let me know. But I think that this is all about the Jets wanting to draft an offensive tackle at 13 and Aaron Rodgers wanting them to draft an offensive tackle at 13, which I would want to if I was Aaron Rodgers."

"They will just hold out until the draft and they think the Packers will eventually say, okay, we'll take slightly less than we want because we want pieces to put around or in front of Jordan. Love this year and not wait until next year."

The New York Jets are in a great position to further solidify their offense in the draft by drafting an offensive tackle, as stated by Greenberg, and it will benefit Rodgers the most.

As a result, it is very possible that the Green Bay Packers quarterback is in no rush to join the Jets, and is looking for the betterment of his future team rather than his current team.

The Jets already have a great offense, and if they are able to draft a great tackle to protect Rodgers, then that would be the best possible scenario to step in for the four-time NFL MVP.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



The Jets are gonna hold out until the draft and they think the Packers will take slightly less than they want" ~ #PMSLive "The Aaron Rodgers trade all comes down to that 13th overall pick in the draft..The Jets are gonna hold out until the draft and they think the Packers will take slightly less than they want" ~ @Espngreeny "The Aaron Rodgers trade all comes down to that 13th overall pick in the draft..The Jets are gonna hold out until the draft and they think the Packers will take slightly less than they want" ~ @Espngreeny #PMSLive https://t.co/COZiBLznFh

Aaron Rodgers will be under a lot of pressure in New York

Aaron Rodgers: Green Bay Packers v Washington Commanders

Aaron Rodgers expressed his desire to play for the Jets last month on the Pat McAfee Show, but he will be under a lot of pressure once he arrives in New York.

The Jets team is built to win, and if Rodgers doesn't play at an elite level, the media in the Big Apple will be quick to jump on him. After continuous playoff disappointments in Green Bay, Rodgers has a chance to redeem himself with a new team, but he needs to be at his best throughout his tenure with the Jets.

The Jets were labeled as a team that might create a lot of noise if they had a solid quarterback last season, but now with Rodgers, they should be able to meet the expectations that are set for them.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Pat McAfee Show and H/T Sportskeeda.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes