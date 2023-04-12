NFL Trade Rumors: AFC East team emerges as favorites to land Bucs LB Devin White

Linebacker Devin White has reportedly asked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a trade, according to a report by ESPN's Jenna Laine.

The two have apparently been talking about a contract extension and the linebacker isn't happy with the way it is panning out.

ESPN's Adam Schefter then reported that the Buccaneers don't want to trade their middle linebacker. If White were to hit the trade block, the interest in acquiring him would be big.

According to Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report, the New England Patriots would be a good fit for the 25 year old. Considering he is just 25 years old and already has a Super Bowl win and lots of playoff experience so far in his young career.

“Going into his age-25 season, would easily become the most accomplished player among the Patriots’ inside linebackers. He would also bring Super Bowl experience to a team that’s trying to regain prominence in its post-Tom Brady era.

"Essentially, New England can strengthen a shallow position and get a little younger in the middle of its defense with White in the fold. The Patriots have $12.4 million in cap space. They can restructure Matthew Judon’s contract to save $5.2 million if White wants an immediate bump in salary.”

In terms of salary cap, New England has over $12 million available to pay his $11.7 million salary. If they were to work out a contract extension involving the restructuring of other contracts (including Matthew Judon), it would be possible.

How long has LB Devin White played in the NFL?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted linebacker Devin White with the fifth overall selection in the 2019 NFL draft.

He played his collegiate career at LSU and immediately made an impact when he got to Tampa Bay. In his rookie season, he started 13 games with 58 solo tackles, 2.5 sacks, one interception and two fumble recoveries for touchdowns.

In just his second season, he helped lead one of the best defenses in the National Football League to a Super Bowl win. With two interceptions in the playoffs, he quickly became a leader on defense and earned the title of captain.

Devin White has played four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is entering the fifth and final year of his contract.

