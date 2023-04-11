Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are still yet to agree to a long-term deal. Before free agency started, the Ravens placed their non-exclusive franchise tag on the star quarterback.

Jackson is hoping to get a fully-guaranteed contract, or a contract that is almost fully-guaranteed.

It's been reported that he is seeking a similar contract to the one the Cleveland Browns awarded Deshaun Watson when they acquired him via trade (five-years, $230 million fully guaranteed). He reportedly turned down a three-year $133 million deal that was fully guaranteed.

During last week's annual NFL meeting, Colts owner Jim Irsay said that he doesn't believe in guaranteed contracts and doesn't think it's a positive element in NFL contracts.

"I do not believe in fully guaranteed contracts. I think that a [guaranteed] percentage is one thing, but I think that what I've seen in the NBA, in Major League Baseball, I just don't see it as positive competitively. I don't see it as a positive element at all."

Zak Keefer @zkeefer Colts owner Jim Irsay, asked tonight about fully-guaranteed contracts and the NFL:



Another anonymous general manager told ESPN that Jackson shouldn't be the player looking to break the seal by being the next player trying to get a fully-guaranteed contract.

"Lamar might not be the right player to fight this fight."

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti thinks Browns shouldn't have offered Watson a fully guaranteed contract

Steve Bisciotto Baltimore Ravens v Miami Dolphins

While he knew it would be tough to negotiate a deal with Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti stated that the Cleveland Browns shouldn't have given Deshaun Watson a fully-guaranteed deal.

"Damn, I wish they hadn't guaranteed the whole contract. I don't know that he should've been the first guy to get a fully guaranteed contract [Watson wasn't the first, but he received the most guaranteed money]. To me, that's something that is groundbreaking, and it'll make negotiations harder with others. But it doesn't necessarily mean that we have to play that game, you know? We shall see."

Watson shouldn't have gotten the contract that he was awarded, but many thought it was a move made out of desparity by the Browns.

This is why Jackson is seeking a deal that many think he doesn't deserve. Jackson is 45-16 in his career as a starter while winning unanimous MVP.

