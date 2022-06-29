NFL Trade Rumors: Baker Mayfield and Jimmy Garoppolo to be involved in logical 3-team trade?

Cleveland Browns star Baker Mayfield and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo were both replaced this offseason.

The Browns brought in Deshaun Watson, while the 49ers have decided to promote Trey Lance to QB1 full-time. But Mayfield and Garoppolo could soon be involved in the same three-way trade.

This logical proposal by Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio would see Jimmy Garoppolo sent to Cleveland to fill in for the likely-to-be suspended Watson. Baker Mayfield, meanwhile, would head to Carolina to replace Sam Darnold and keep the seat under center warm for Matt Corral.

There could also be some draft compensation headed to San Francisco.

Here's how Florio put it:

"A three-way trade could make sense, with the Browns sending Baker Mayfield to the Panthers, the Panthers sending a draft pick or two to the 49ers, and the 49ers sending Garoppolo to Cleveland. But the question of paying Mayfield’s $18.8 million guaranteed salary continues to complicate any such conversations."

Florio did concede, however, that the Browns would be better off convincing Mayfield to stay in 'The Land.' They could look to build his free agent value, having drafted him into an offensive system he is familiar with running. Florio said:

"The best approach for the Browns would be to find a way to persuade Mayfield to return for a year. With Watson (if he’s suspended for a year) having his $1.035 million salary for 2022 pushed to 2023 and his $46 million salary for 2023 pushed to 2024, the Browns could actually offer more money to Mayfield for the coming year."

He added:

"They could also agree not to tag him after the season. That would be the kind of tangible gesture that could persuade Mayfield to return for another year — especially if he realizes (as he should) that he’ll have a better chance to position himself for a big payday on the open market if he stays put in an offense he knows, and with talent on both sides of the ball."

Baker Mayfield is ready to move on from Browns drama

From the sound of it, Baker Mayfield no longer wants to have existing bad blood with the team that made him the No. 1 overall pick in 2018. The Cleveland Browns QB recently said he and the franchise are ready to move on from the drama that has surrounded him this offseason:

"I think for that to happen there would have to be some reaching out. But we're ready to move on, I think - on both sides."

If Baker Mayfield returns, he will likely usurp Jacoby Brissett as the starter for Cleveland this season in Deshaun Watson's absence. Watson is likely to miss some, or all, of the 2022 season due to an active lawsuit aiming to convict him for sex crimes ranging from harrassment to assault.

