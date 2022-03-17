NFL Trade Rumors: Baker Mayfield sees Colts as next destination

The Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield are having an ugly divorce play out in public. The team openly met with Deshaun Watson, which led the quarterback to post a long farewell to the city of Cleveland. Yet he is still employed by the Browns.

Fans witnessed him struggle in 2021, but he did play much of the season with a torn labrum. So it was an unusual year all around, and the fact he never got to rest raised eyebrows.

But the team stuck by him heading into the offseason. That is, until now. He is ready to go, and an NFL insider has listed a potential suitor in upcoming trade talks.

NFL insider Dov Kleiman has revealed how far gone the situation is with the quarterback and the Browns.

"Baker Mayfield prefers to be traded to the Colts, according to PFN. Browns GM Andrew Berry has promised to work with Mayfield's team and send him to a place of his choosing."

GM Andrew Berry has promised to work with Mayfield’s team and send him to a place of his choosing.



Baker Mayfield prefers to be traded to the #Colts, according to PFN. #Browns GM Andrew Berry has promised to work with Mayfield's team and send him to a place of his choosing.

That would be the Indianapolis Colts, who need a new leader under center following the trade of Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders. Mayfield will be linked even if the Browns don't land Watson.

Colts can continue a trend with Baker Mayfield

Since Andrew Luck retired, the Colts have had constant turnover at the quarterback position. That was supposed to stop with Wentz, but he played so terribly down the stretch the team gave up on him after one season.

Wentz was the starter following Philip Rivers. Now, the team can take on the former No. 1 overall pick. And his expiring deal to see if he can be the franchise's future. If not, they can cut bait without any financial obligations next offseason.

They may also be able to get the quarterback for cheap now that the Browns are tanking his value. ESPN's Chris Mortenson claims the team is looking for an "adult" at quarterback.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



The #Browns and QB Baker Mayfield are "Breaking up" regardless if Deshaun Watson lands in Cleveland, according to @mortreport. Adds that the Browns want "An adult" at the position.

If that messaging is coming from the team, they may trade him for next to nothing to move on.

As for Cleveland will have to look toward the remaining options available if they strike out on Watson. That likely includes Jimmy Garoppolo, with Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota being two other names that come to mind. But what seems clear at this point is that Mayfield will be dealt with, no matter what it costs.

He may find a good fit on a Colts team that is no stranger to quickly adjusting to a new quarterback calling the shots.

Edited by Piyush Bisht