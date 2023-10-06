NFL Trade Rumors: Bears could release Chase Claypool amid lack of interest in WR from other teams

When Chase Claypool joined the Chicago Bears in 2022 via midseason trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers, he was expected to elevate quarterback Justin Fields' passing game with his dynamic playmaking. But after showing an alarming lack of effort as 2023 progresses, he may be gone from the team soon.

Last week, the wide receiver stunned Bears fans by ranting about the lack of success that he had been experiencing. This led the team to bench him for the game against the Denver Broncos, which they would go on to lose.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler recently reported that the Bears are considering releasing rather than trading Claypool, who is set to become a free agent in 2024. An anonymous executive said to Fowler:

"That's where I think it's trending."

Bears GM has only good words for Claypool amidst supposed impending release

If someone is going to support Chase Claypool during these difficult times, then it is the man who brought him in.

On Thursday, Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles appeared on ESPN 1000 to discuss the wide receiver's situation. Surprisingly, he was optimistic about how it would affect Claypool:

"I think Chase is going to learn from this situation, we all will, and I wish him luck moving forward throughout his career."

But at the same time, he could not help but be saddened by how the situation panned out:

"You're always disappointed in this situation, and it's definitely something I take ownership of. Last year, in the situation we were in, we wanted to add another receiver to the offense, not only to help us be more productive but also to help Justin [Fields] take the next step.

"The right thought process was there, and I feel comfortable with that. Unfortunately, it didn't work out and we were hoping for him to be a little bit more productive and be someone that could help us take it to the next level.

"You have a player going into his free agent year, who wants to be productive and help us, and when things aren't going the right way, sometimes you get emotional, things don't work out and you struggle to blend in and keep resilient and stay resilient with the rest of the crew."

Claypool is inactive for the game against the Washington Commanders on Thursday night. He currently has just 51 yards and a single touchdown from four catches.