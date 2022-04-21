NFL Trade Rumors: Betting odds reveal latest front-runners in to sign WR Deebo Samuel

Yesterday, the news broke that 49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel officially requested a trade out of San Francisco. There had been rumors that Samuel wanted out of San Fran as he was demanding a new contract and then took the 49ers out of his social media bios last week.

With many teams interested in acquiring the All-Pro receiver, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tied the New York Jets, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, and Kansas City Chiefs to him. Last night it was revealed that the Jets are the current frontrunners to land him at three-to-one odds at +300.

Next on the list at four-to-one odds at +400 are the Packers, Saints, and Eagles.

It makes sense for the Jets to be the favorites to land Samuel given their draft capital. The Jets have two first-round picks and also two second-round picks in this year's draft. New York also tried to acquire star wide-out Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs but were outbid by the Miami Dolphins, who gave the receiver more money.

Samuel is in a contract year and reportedly wants a deal worth $25 million a year. Over the last week, he has removed the 49ers from his bio on social media and his brother even said that the receiver is seeking a trade out of San Fran. After his most productive season in the league, where he recorded 1,405 receiving yards, as well as 365 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, this will be a blow to the 49ers.

Deebo Samuel wants to be a full-time wide receiver, not a wide-back

Last season, Samuel had a remarkable year. The 49ers displayed his versatility by making him a part-time running back, taking carries out of the backfield when other running backs got hurt.

According to Tom Pelissero who went on the Rich Eisen Show, he said that Samuel wants to be a true wide receiver and not a hybrid WR/RB.

During his rookie season, he had 14 rushing attempts and in his second season he had just eight. This past season, he had 59 carries for 365 yards and eight touchdowns. In three post-season games this season, he added 27 more carries for 137 yards and a touchdown.

Perhaps Samuel wants a new contract before the danger of such a workload results in injury.

