NFL Trade Rumors: Broncos emerge frontrunners to land Vikings RB to supercharge Russell Wilson-led offense

The Denver Broncos are looking for anyway to flip the switch from last season. And, adding offensive weapons is one of the major ways they can do just that. It has been reported as of late that running back Dalvin Cook is no longer happy playing with the Minnesota Vikings.

That would mean that the team could try and work a trade out for him or simply release him. One team that is rumored to be interested in acquiring Cook is the Denver Broncos.

Denver is looking to revamp their offense after last year's dismal performance. With Sean Payton now the head coach, he is likely to try everything to make Russell Wilson better and give him explosive weapons. Cook, could be just that.

According to Chad Jensen of the Mile High Huddle, Dalvin Cook would be an 'intriguing' option for the Broncos to consider.

“While Cook might not be known as a pass-catching back, he can do it, which would make him an intriguing potential fit in a Payton offense." -Chad Jensen

However, the only downfall of this possible trade would be that the Denver Broncos don't have a lot of trade capital to work with. The 2022 trade for quarterback Russell Wilson essentially left them without much to work with in terms of draft picks. But if the Minnesota Vikings decide to release him, Denver would be a top contender.

How many draft picks do the Denver Broncos have in 2023?

The Denver Broncos will have just five draft picks in the 2023 NFL draft next week. While the team needs to make significant changes to improve from a disappointing 5-12 record.

Denver won't make their first selection until late on the second day of the draft in the third round with selections 67 and 68. The team will then have one draft selection in the fourth round with pick number 108. Their final two picks will come at number 139 in the fifth round and 1195 in the sixth round.

Denver lost the first and second-round draft picks in 2022 and 2023 in the trade for Wilson to Seattle. But when the team traded Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins, they received a first-round draft pick back.

However, they are once again without that draft pick after the team used it to trade for head coach Sean Payton, who is still under contract with the New Orleans Saints. So, Denver will have to be precise in their use of draft picks in order to make an impact with what they have.

