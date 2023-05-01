It looks like Arizona Cardinals star DeAndre Hopkins is staying put in the desert. After rumors that the All-Pro wide receiver was set to be traded this off-season, Hopkins seems likely to return to the Cardinals for the 2023-2024 season.

Despite being a prime candidate during the 2023 NFL Draft, Hopkins didn't get traded, although the Cardinals did make a few trades in the draft.

On Monday, May 1, via Hopkins' Instagram, he addressed rumors of him returning to the Cardinals and questioned those who said he wanted to leave Arizona in the first place:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I see everybody telling me to stay, Who said I wanna go? Who said I wanna leave? I’m out here working baby.”

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Looks like DeAndre Hopkins is back in Arizona, via his IG.



“I see everybody telling me to stay. Who said I wanna go? Who said I wanna leave?”

Looks like DeAndre Hopkins is back in Arizona, via his IG.“I see everybody telling me to stay. Who said I wanna go? Who said I wanna leave?”https://t.co/n2PKKJ9dk8

The Cardinals acquired Hopkins via a trade with the Houston Texans before the 2020 season.

The player recorded 115 receptions for 1,407 yards and six touchdowns during the 2020 season. He's only played in 19 combined games the last two seasons, but recorded 106 receptions for 1,289 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Arizona Cardinals GM confirmed that the team has no intentions of trading DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins during Arizona Cardinals v Minnesota Vikings

DeAndre Hopkins was one of many veterans on the trade market this off-season, and rumors started heating up towards the NFL Draft.

There was a rumor on draft day from ProFootballTalk senior analyst/writer Mike Florio that the Cardinals were looking to send the Titans Hopkins plus a third-overall pick for their first-round pick plus more.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Hearing Cardinals are trying to send No. 3 overall and DeAndre Hopkins to Titans for No. 11 pick plus more. Hearing Cardinals are trying to send No. 3 overall and DeAndre Hopkins to Titans for No. 11 pick plus more.

The rumors were quickly debunked by many reporters.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet While the #Titans have had conversations about a potential trade up to No. 3 -- among other spots -- they have not had conversations centered around star WR DeAndre Hopkins, source said. While the #Titans have had conversations about a potential trade up to No. 3 -- among other spots -- they have not had conversations centered around star WR DeAndre Hopkins, source said.

Following the NFL Draft, general manager Monti Ossenfort addressed rumors of Hopkins potentially being traded and said that he doesn't see a trade happening.

Ossenfort said:

"I don't foresee that happening. I don't know what is going to happen in the next couple days, but right now, I don't foresee that happening. DeAndre is a Cardinal. DeAndre is a Cardinal and we're moving forward."

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From our Pre-Draft coverage: #AZCardinals GM Monti Ossenfort said star WR DeAndre Hopkins is unlikely to be traded during the Draft. From our Pre-Draft coverage: #AZCardinals GM Monti Ossenfort said star WR DeAndre Hopkins is unlikely to be traded during the Draft. https://t.co/TBR4tqOdkZ

Hopkins will be 31 years old by the start of the season and will be entering his 11th season in the NFL.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit DeAndre Hopkins, Monti Ossenfort, Around the NFL, and H/T Sportskeeda

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes