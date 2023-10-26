NFL Trade Rumors: Commanders reveal asking price for Chase Young and Montez Sweat

As the NFL tradeline deadline looms around the corner, the 3-4 Washington Commanders could move around some players, including defensive ends Montez Sweat and Chase Young.

Today, their asking price for the former first-round defensive ends was revealed. It was reported that the Commanders are seeking at least a second or third-round pick in return for either defensive lineman.

The trade deadline will end on October 31 and Washington could look to trade either of them before then.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Via Jordan Schultz:

"The cost for #Commanders Pass-Rushers Montez Sweat and Chase Young is probably a 2nd or 3rd round pick in a trade, per @Schultz_Report."

"It was recently reported the Commanders have not started contract extension talks with either player. Both are pending free-agents at the end of the season."

Expand Tweet

Are Chase Young and Montez Sweat busts?

Chase Young, Motez Sweat during the Washington Football Team Training Camp

It's not often two first-round defensive ends are in trade talks five years into their careers. Both Chase Young and Montez Sweat had high expectations of becoming perennial defensive ends in the league as first-round picks.

Sweat was Washington's first-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft as he was selected No. 26. In four-and-a-half seasons with the Washington Commanders, Sweat has recorded 34.5 sacks, 84 quarterback hurries, 192 tackles, nine forced fumbles, one interception, 11 pass deflections and one defensive touchdown in his career.

While he's having a solid 2023 season with 5.5 sacks, 18 tackles and one pass deflection, he hasn't lived up to his hype. Furthermore, he hasn't recorded more than 10 sacks in a single season and hasn't been named a Pro Bowler in his young career.

Young, was named the 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year as he recorded 7.5 sacks, 44 tackles, four force fumbles, three fumble recoveries, four pass deflections and one defensive touchdown. While he had a productive rookie season, completing career-highs in every category mentioned above, he hasn't had the same success since.

The former No. 2 pick has recorded 14 sacks, 89 tackles, six forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, eight pass deflections and one defensive touchdown in his career.