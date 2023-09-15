NFL Trade Rumors: Ex-Cowboys star Dez Bryant wants Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs to move for $124,000,000 Bills WR

Dez Bryant believes the Kansas City Chiefs should try and trade for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

In Week 1, the Chiefs struggled on offense as Travis Kelce was out of the lineup and Patrick Mahomes didn't have a true number one receiver to throw to. Kadarius Toney struggled with drops, which played a role in the loss.

Now, after Kansas City's struggled in Week 1, Dez Bryant is urging the Chiefs to make a move, and he believes Diggs would be a great fit.

"Asap! @PatrickMahomes can you please go get @TrevonDiggs brother @stefondiggs I’m trying to see something."

Although Dez Bryant is hoping the Kansas City Chiefs trade for Stefon Diggs, it seems highly unlikely that will happen.

First off, Diggs is the Bills' top receiving option and the focal point of the offense. As well, Buffalo is in their Super Bowl window and wouldn't give up one of their best players to a conference rival.

If the Bills were to trade Stefon Diggs, it would cause a massive cap charge for Buffalo. Diggs recently signed a four-year $96 million deal with the Bills and is set to stay in Buffalo until 2027. He will earn $124 million by 2027 if he stays with the team.

All in all, Diggs will likely be a Bills for the rest of the season.

Stefon Diggs takes aim at Bills reporter

There have been reports that Stefon Diggs is not happy in Buffalo, which he shot down. However, a hot mic picked up a Buffalo Bills beat reporter taking aim at Stefon Diggs:

"I think they're trying for Stef. Stef and Micah [Hyde] is who they're trying for. Hey, there's no control over Stefon Diggs. He's gonna do what he wants to do. He'll look in my face, say 'FU.' It's how he treats everybody."

Following the comments, Diggs took to social media to take aim at the media and say that is why he doesn't want to deal with them:

"The audio shared was very hurtful. And was insulting to my character and to how I was raised. I've always treated people how I want to be treated. I greet everyone with smiles and respect. From the people in our cafe to the people that keep our building in clean and in order.

"The media or fans may confuse my competitiveness that they witness on the field as who I am as a person. But off the field I'd never treat anyone how she described and have never said anything remotely close to that to her."

As for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, the team desperately needs Travis Kelce back in the lineup. There is a chance that could be in Week 2, but the tight end is currently questionable.

We will see if the Chiefs can land some receiver help, or if Kadarius Toney can step it up in the coming games.

