NFL Trade Rumors: Ex-Jets GM campaigns for Davante Adams to join forces with CeeDee Lamb at Cowboys

Davante Adams is a trade candidate in the eyes of many. There's been speculation about a number of teams having a spot for him, but Mike Tannenbaum has a new one.

Speaking on Get Up, the former general manager believed that Jerry Jones should pick up the phone and call the Las Vegas Raiders. He said:

"[00:08:59] A guy like Davante Adams will get them over the hump. ... If we're watching the Cowboys and we know Tuesday at 4:00 is the last meaningful opportunity to improve this team, and we know that the red zone is a big problem, we have Cooks, we have Lamb, we got Gallup."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He continued, explaining why such a duo might not be as ridiculously overpowered as it sounds on paper:

"Let's go get another number one [like how] it is Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown. [00:10:25]."

Davante Adams holds massive power over Raiders position on buying or selling

Davante Adams at Green Bay Packers v Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are 3-4. By the time the trade deadline rolls around at 4:00 PM EST on October 31, they could be 3-5 or 4-4. At 4-4, they are still in the playoff race. However, at 3-5, most would agree that they become big underdogs and potential sellers.

Expand Tweet

Davante Adams has been loudly professing that he doesn't have time to wait for the Raiders to figure it out. Some have taken this as a threat of asking for a trade. Of course, the Raiders will be less likely to oblige a request at 4-4 than at 3-5. As such, if the receiver wants to be moved and he serves as the focal point of the offense, he holds the game quite literally in his hands.

As such, if he truly wants out, adding one or two drops on Monday Night Football to tank the record would be something technically on the table. While it might lower his trade value or total number of teams interested in him, helping the team get to a potential false hope record of 4-4 might doom him worse for 2023.

For a wide receiver turning 31 this season, this could be his last year as a star franchise-leading pass catcher. Could the 11th-hour push Aaron Rodgers' former top wide receiver to make one big attempt to join a Super Bowl contender at the top of his game? We will find out soon.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit Get Up and H/T Sportskeeda.