Saquon Barkley entered the 2023 NFL offseason seeking a new contract from the New York Giants after his rookie deal officially expired. The two sides failed to come to an agreement on a long-term contract, resulting in the team placing their franchise tag on him. While this theoretically keeps Barkley in New York for at least one more year, it doesn't guarantee he will play.

It was recently reported that Saquon Barkley is not planning on signing his franchise tag tender prior to the start of the Giants' official offseason program. This makes him ineligible to participate as he continues to seek a new long-term contract.

This sparked potential trade rumors involving the superstar running back who appears unhappy with the Giants' decision to tag him.

Giants insider Kim Jones recently appeared on an episode of "Up & Adams" to give an update on Saquon Barkley's future in New York:

“Saquon of course, at this point, would play on the franchise tag, the $10.1 million franchise tag. I think there are some hurt feelings, I think that's allowed even in the rough and tumble NFL. I think you can look at Saquon and what he's meant to this team. He's been a captain every year since his rookie season. He's really important to the growth of the players around him and also with the tone he sets in terms of competitiveness.

"He was able to stay healthy last season. I certainly understand, frankly, where both sides are coming from… Saquon saying, 'But I've been your guy, I've been the Giants guy and John Mara's guy for five years now.' I can't imagine Saquon saying, 'I'm going to sit this one out' ”

Complicating the situation is the fact that quarterback Daniel Jones recently received a massive contract extension worth $160 million over the next four years. He entered the 2023 NFL offseason in a similar situation to Barkley, seeking a new contract.

Saquon Barkley has arguably been more valuable to the Giants than Jones since joining the team, as well as being one of the best running backs in the NFL last season. His frustration is warranted.

Saquon Barkley produced his best in 2022 to earn a contract

Saquon Barkley proved early in his career that he is one of the most talented running backs in the entire NFL. He led all players with 2,028 scrimmage yards during his rookie season in 2018. The last couple of years have been plagued by injuries, which is likely why he was forced to play out the final year of his contract in a "prove it" season.

Barkley responded in a big way by posting career highs in several categories, including carries, total touches, and rushing yards. He stayed healthy all year, while helping the Giants win a game during the NFL Playoffs. He did everything required to earn himself a new contract, but the franchise declined to give him one anyway, at least to this point in the 2023 NFL offseason.

