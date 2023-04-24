A few days ago, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley refused to sign the franchise tender. As a result, his name began to float in possible exit scenarios, and that worried Giants fans.

Barkley recently provided an update on his situation with the Giants and claimed that nobody should be worried about him missing time from the team. As per Keith Groller of The Morning Call, here's what Barkley said:

"Where do I stand with the Giants right now? It’s like what someone said the other day . . . it’s still April, I haven’t had conversations with Joe too much. So the best way I can handle it is to keep working. Whatever happens, happens. There are things I can’t really control right now."

"All I can control is how I will wake up every morning and stay with my goals and my passion. Even though I may not be with the team right now and not in the building, I don’t think anyone with the Giants is concerned about my work-ethic and my teammates aren’t worried about how I’m preparing.”

The common sense around the league and the New York Giants camp is that the franchise and Barkley will be able to work out a new deal before the season begins.

However, it is possible that a significant amount of time will be required to complete the deal. Barkley has stated that his work ethic will not be affected by his absence from the team, as he is always committed to playing his best for the Giants.

Losing Saquon Barkley will be bad for the Giants

Saquon Barkley has been extremely critical to the success of the New York Giants. If he ends up leaving the franchise due to a contract dispute, head coach Brian Daboll could face a very tough situation.

The Giants recently signed Daniel Jones to a big contract extension, and they would love to keep Barkley as well. However, when it comes to the NFL, expect the expected.

Over the past few years, we have seen many players leaving the team that they love in order to get a better contract and that could be possible in Barkley's situation as well. Last season, the Giants RB had 295 carries for 1,312 yards and scored 10 touchdowns in 16 games.

