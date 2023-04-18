NFL Trade Rumors: Insider provides draft compensation update on Aaron Rodgers’ Jets trade

Another week and new information about the upcoming Aaron Rodgers trade between the New York Jets and the Green Bay Packers came out. While a deal has not yet materialized between the two teams, it still feels safe to imagine the quarterback playing in New York for the 2023 season.

As though there's still no confirmation of the terms - hence why a deal has not yet materialized - Sports Illustrated Insider Albert Breer has provided some insight into the deal.

In his traditional Monday morning column, Breer has provided a huge update on compensation. The general feeling is that both teams have agreed to send one of the Jets' second-round picks for the 2023 NFL Draft in the deal, but picks from upcoming years are the current deal-breaker.

The Jets want to make sure they don't give a first-round pick in 2024 (or 2025) without any protection to have it back in case the quarterback decides it's time to call time on his career. It's going to be a real possibility every season since he's 39 already.

Why have the Packers and the Jets still not agreed on a Rodgers trade?

Compensation is at the heart of the problem because both sides feel they have the leverage.

The Packers have publicly moved on to Jordan Love as their starter. The Jets (and the world) heard Rodgers say that he told Green Bay's front office that he wanted to play as a Jet in 2023. You can make the argument that both sides are right, but it's been more than a month and the deal is not over.



So, is this a huge problem? Probably not. Mike LaFleur and Robert Saleh are best friends who have literally worked at the same job before and are now both head coaches in the NFL. They should help their organizations find a way to make this deal possible sooner rather than later.

With Rodgers under center, this will be the most exciting Jets season in a long-time. With Love under center, the Packers will finally know what they have in hand. It's going to be a fun season for fans of both teams.

