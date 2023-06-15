NFL Trade Rumors: Insider provides update on Budda Baker’s future with Cardinals after DB’s trade request

Budda Baker formally requested a trade from the Arizona Cardinals during the 2023 NFL offseason. The franchise appears to be in a bit of a rebuilding phase of their roster and apparently, the veteran superstar wants nothing to do with it. He's one of the best defensive backs in the entire NFL and in the prime of his career, so he likely wants to play for more of a contending team this year.

While Baker appears eager to play for a new team other than the Cardinals for the upcoming 2023 NFL season, he currently remains in Arizona. It's unclear at this point if the franchise is going to explore trade options for their defensive superstar.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport recently appeared on an episode of the "Pat McAfee Show" to give an update on the situation:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I have not gotten the sense that they would trade Budda Baker. Then again, we do hear this all the time, where a team doesn't want to do something and someone offers enough. Like Budda Baker is a very, very, very, very good player, and like a good leader, like really good locker room guy.

"I don't think it'll happen, but I would never say never, especially if the Cardinals are going to be in that sort of rebuilding mode that I kind of think they'll be in. Always, always we'll be keeping our eye on it."

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



@RapSheet #PMSLive "I haven't gotten the sense that the Arizona Cardinals would trade Budda Baker" "I haven't gotten the sense that the Arizona Cardinals would trade Budda Baker"@RapSheet #PMSLive https://t.co/QOo1YATc4h

Baker is not only one of the most dynamic and dangerous defensive weapons on the football field, but he also serves as team captain and one of the Cardinals' leaders. His well-rounded contributions are likely why the franchise is so hesitant to trade him, as well as the reason they gave him such a massive contract extension.

Budda Baker is one of the highest-paid safeties in the NFL

Budda Baker

Budda Baker will enter the 2023 NFL season as one of the highest-paid players at the safety position. His base salary will pay him more than $13 million this year, while carrying a cap hit of just under $17 million. Baker's base salary in 2023 is the fourth-highest among all safeties, trailing only Justin Simmons, Kevin Byard, and Quandre Diggs.

Baker signed his extension with the Cardinals prior to the start of the 2020 NFL season. He remains under team control for the next two years as he's set to become an unrestricted free agent in the 2025 NFL offseason.

Poll : 0 votes