Just last month, Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker asked the team to trade him. That revelation came just after the safety took all references to the Arizona Cardinals off his social media accounts.

This past week, during the Cardinals' OTAs, Budda Baker wasn't present with the rest of his team. That led many to believe that he may be a possible holdout this summer when training camp opens.

However, he told Cameron Cox of 12 News that he will report to a mandatory mini-camp. Baker added that when it's time for him to report, he will be there with a smile on his face and be the same guy that he has always been. The safety was essentially saying that he won't have any hard feelings and will show up and do his job.

"Oh yeah, of course, I'll be there when it's time to be there. When it's time to be there, I'll be there smiling and (be) the same regular guy that I am."

These comments had Cardinals fans, especially, and all NFL fans, in general, talking. Some said that Budda Baker deserves to be on a team better than the Arizona Cardinals.

Others believe that he will be the next player released. The Cardinals just released wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins after he expressed his desire to be traded.

There is no doubt that all eyes will be on the Cardinals training camp this summer for any developments.

SteelerDave89 @Moose95924542 @AroundTheNFL This is why this team will Never Have the It factor @AroundTheNFL This is why this team will Never Have the It factor

Tiger @Tigerford @ProFootballTalk Hes definitely leaving now that D Hop left @ProFootballTalk Hes definitely leaving now that D Hop left

How long has Budda Baker played for the Arizona Cardinals?

Budda Baker played three seasons at the University of Washington for the Huskies Football team. He was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Arizona traded up with the Chicago Bears to pick earlier in the second round, so that they could be sure to draft the safety.

He played in all 16 games of his rookie season, starting seven of those games. In his rookie season, he had 74 combined tackles and seven pass deflections. He started the 2018 NFL season as the starting safety for the Arizona Cardinals.

Before the start of the 2020 NFL season, he signed a four-year contract extension worth $59 million. In his seven seasons, he had 650 tackles, seven interceptions, 34 pass deflections, and seven-and-a-half sacks.

He is currently seeking a contract extension or trade from the Arizona Cardinals before his current contract expires next season.

