NFL Trade Rumors: Insider sheds light on Chase Young’s situation with Commanders

Chase Young has been rumored to be available in the trade market during most of the 2023 NFL offseason. The Washington Commanders declined to pick up the fifth-year team option on his rookie contract, so he will enter the 2023 NFL season playing out the final year of his deal. Most players in this situation become trade candidates, creating many rumors on Young's future.

While many believe that Chase Young will be playing for a new team at some point, he currently remains with the Commanders. NFL insider Ian Rapoport recently gave an interesting update about Young's current status with the team as well as what his future may look like.

Here's what Rapoport had to say on the "Pat McAfee Show" during a recent episode:

"I don't get the sense that Washington wants to trade him now, even though they didn't pick up the fifth-year option. He is a very good player when healthy. And I think for him being healthy, and going on showing you can do it, probably makes more sense than anything.

"Like look, if Washington is good, and I think they're gonna be pretty good. But if they're not good by the trade deadline, he's not under contract for the next year. Then like, he's probably the guy we're going to be talking about in October. But I think he'd like to come out, be healthy, and prove he is awesome."

The Commanders are currently projected to be among the worst teams in the NFL this season. They are also expected by most to finish in last place in the competitive NFC East division. Unless they outperform their expectations, they could be sellers at the trade deadline. This is where Chase Young becomes an interesting candidate to be moved, as long as he isn't already traded before then.

Chase Young needs to bounce back if he wants a massive contract

Chase Young

Chase Young was selected by the Washington Commanders with the second overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. His expectations were extremely high following a dominant college football career with the Ohio State Buckeyes. He immediately lived up to the hype during his rookie season. He recorded 7.5 sacks while being selectecd to the Pro Bowl and being named the Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Young appeared to be on his way to eventually receiving a massive contract extension, as most elite pass rushers usually do. Injuries have derailed him a bit over the past two years, recording just 1.5 sacks in just 11 total games combined across the two seasons. Now in a contract year in 2023, he will need to bounce back strong if he wants that huge pay day.

