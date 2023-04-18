It has been one month since quarterback Aaron Rodgers said that he intends to play for the New York Jets next season. But, now just one week away from the 2023 NFL Draft and the quarterback is still a member of the Green Bay Packers?

With neither team budging on their trade request, it appears to essentially be a stalemate at the negotiation table.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday and told the former Indianapolis Colts' punter that he doesn't believe that a trade will happen this week.

"Any update on an Aaron Rodgers trade? "It doesn't sound like there's been much conversation..It feels like it'll get done tho and I imagine that'll be next week"

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



"It doesn't sound like there's been much conversation..



It feels like it'll get done tho and I imagine that'll be next week" ~ #PMSLive Any update on an Aaron Rodgers trade?"It doesn't sound like there's been much conversation..It feels like it'll get done tho and I imagine that'll be next week" ~ @RapSheet Any update on an Aaron Rodgers trade?"It doesn't sound like there's been much conversation..It feels like it'll get done tho and I imagine that'll be next week" ~ @RapSheet #PMSLive https://t.co/I5FjEcB1cO

Rapoport said that while it doesn't appear that it will be completed by the end of this week, there is still hope that it will be done. With NFL Insider believing that the trade will be completed next week. With the NFL fraft beginning next Thursday, April 27, 2023, all eyes will be on the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets to finalize that deal before the clock starts. As draft picks are the top priority in the trade, this deal, if done, will need to be done by then.

Will the New York Jets give up the first round pick for Aaron Rodgers?

The New York Jets have been dragging their feet in finalizing a deal for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Mostly due to the fact that the Green Bay Packers are asking for at least one first-round draft pick, possibly two for the quarterback. So, what will it take for the Jets to give in to the Green Bay Packers' demands and get their quarterback?

Robert Griffin III @RGIII The Packers need to STOP HOLDING AARON RODGERS HOSTAGE. The Packers need to STOP HOLDING AARON RODGERS HOSTAGE. https://t.co/A6m0tNmm5a

As night one of the 2023 NFL draft approaches, the draft board will start to fall into place. The New York Jets currently hold the 13th overall selection in the first round of the draft. As word gets around as to what each team will do with their draft selection and who will remain as the 13th pick gets closer, the Jets may decide to just give Packers what they want, if they haven't already by that time.

The Packers on their part, could also decide as the draft approaches that they don't want to risk it any longer and agree to what the Jets have offered, which is believed to be second-round draft selections.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes