NFL Trade Rumors: NFC powerhouse emerge as frontrunner to land Budda Baker

Safety Budda Baker made his intentions known last week that he wants the Arizona Cardinals to trade him. As soon as the news hit the headlines, rumors began to swirl about all of the NFL teams that may be interested in making a move for the safety.

Although the Cardinals may not be willing to seek a trade for Baker, they may be tempted, especially in the coming days as the NFL Draft approaches. ESPN's senior NFL reporter, Jeremy Fowler, reported that he spoke to some people around the NFL and the belief is that there could be one team in particular in need of a safety. That team is the reigning NFC Champion, Philadelphia Eagles.

𝗥𝗨𝗠𝗢𝗥𝗦: The #Eagles are viewed as a potential destination for #Cardinals star S Budda Baker, per @jfowlerespn."People I've talked to around the league are at least looking to Philadelphia because they have a need at safety with C.J. Gardner-Johnson leaving in free agency.”

The Eagles are currently looking for a safety as the team looks to fill the void left by C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who signed with the Detroit Lions this offseason. Budda Baker would give the Philadelphia Eagles defense a boost as they look to rebuild their defense in hopes of making another Super Bowl run next season.

How much is Budda Baker's contract worth?

After being drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Budda Baker instantly made an impact on the defense. After three seasons in the NFL, the Arizona Cardinals signed the safety to a three-year contract extension in August 2020.

The contract he is now playing under is a four-year, $59 million pact. That contract made him the highest-paid safety in the National Football League at the time.

If a team trades for him, they will most likely be responsible for the remaining money on his contract, which is estimated to be around $12 million. However, it is also believed that he will seek another contract extension. A team that trades for the Cardinals' safety may offer him a two-year contract worth roughly $27 million.

That kind of contract extension would still put him among the highest-paid safeties in the National Football League. While a trade partner would require current salary cap room to sign him, they would also need it in the future.

