NFL Trade Rumors: Odell Beckham Jr. skips Browns practice again

It's clear that Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. isn't happy with his current situation. Beckham had just one catch for six yards in Sunday afternoon's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The trade deadline has since come and gone and Odell Beckham Jr. was still a member of the Cleveland Browns, despite the team taking calls about possible trades for the almost 29 year-old wide receiver.

While the turmoil continues, it's almost certain that a decision will be forthcoming sooner rather than later after this week's events.

NFL Trade Rumors: Beckham misses second consecutive practice with Browns

On Wednesday afternoon, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was excused from the team's practice and was sent home. On Thursday, Beckham was once again not expected to attend Cleveland Browns practice after once again being executed.

Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo #Browns WR Odell Beckham will be excused from practice again today, source says. We'll see where this goes but talks continue. #Browns WR Odell Beckham will be excused from practice again today, source says. We'll see where this goes but talks continue.

It has been reported that Odell Beckham Jr.'s agent and the Cleveland Browns have been in discussions the last few days about the next steps that will be taken. Beckham is due $8 million this season and with a hefty contract ahead of him the next few seasons, it was one of the reasons that other NFL teams were skeptical in a possible trade for him.

Aditi Kinkhabwala @AKinkhabwala So G Joel Bitonio and S John Johnson both told us the #Browns locker room would of course welcome Odell Beckham Jr back, esp if he could help them win. There are reports Beckham wants to be back. You know what would help? If Beckham called Baker Mayfield himself. So G Joel Bitonio and S John Johnson both told us the #Browns locker room would of course welcome Odell Beckham Jr back, esp if he could help them win. There are reports Beckham wants to be back. You know what would help? If Beckham called Baker Mayfield himself.

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told his team that Odell Beckham Jr. was 'essentially no longer part of the team' and that they were likely going to move forward without Beckham in the gameplan for their matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals this upcoming Sunday.

The Cleveland Browns are likely excusing Beckham from Cleveland Browns practice due to the fact that there may be an impending separation between both sides to prevent any injury that could occur.

Has Beckham played his last game as a Browns player?

Whether this whole situation has stemmed from a lack of catches and chemistry with quarterback Baker Mayfield is still in question. But clearly there is an issue that is causing turmoil between both parties.

If the Cleveland Browns and Odell Beckham Jr. are able to mend fences and Beckham returns to the team, it seems from media reports that they would all welcome him back to the locker room with open arms.

Whether any type of reconciliation is in the cards for the Browns and Beckham remains to be seen, but either way, he likely won't take the field this Sunday for any team.

