NFL Trade Rumors: Saquon Barkley breaks silence on rumored Giants exit ahead of trade deadline 

There has been a lot of chatter about Saquon Barkley possibly getting traded by the New York Giants ahead of the trade deadline. With the Giants starting the season 1-5, they are basically knocked out of playoff contention.

Moreover, they have to engage in contract negotiations with Barkley once again next year and could lose him for free. As a result, it will be the right decision for the franchise to trade away their star running back.

However, Saquon Barkley doesn't want to get traded and wishes to remain in New York. As per ESPN's Jordan Raanan, here's what he said:

"Sitting here everyone knows how I feel. Everyone knows I don't want to get traded. I don't think anyone in their right mind would want to get traded anywhere. It's not an easy thing to do."

"You have to move. I have a family. I would love to be here. But like I said, it's not in my control. My focus is to be the leader I can be for this team and get this thing on the right track."

As Barkley said, it's not in his hands. If the New York Giants receive a good offer for the running back, it's very likely that they will part ways with him.

After getting drafted in 2018, Barkley has been merged as the face of the franchise, but his time in New York could be coming to an end. In three games this season, he has rushed for 207 yards on 53 carries and has scored two touchdowns.

Saquon Barkley was linked with a move to the Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens are one team that is linked to Saquon Barkley. This season, Lamar Jackson and his team are in the running for the Super Bowl, but to compete with the other teams in the AFC, they need a player like Barkley.

J.K. Dobbins suffered a season-ending Achilles injury at the start of the season, and ever since then, their running game hasn't been good enough. A player of Barkley's caliber will help them in both the running and passing game.

Moreover, his presence will open up opportunities for players like Mark Andrews, Odell Beckham Jr., and Zay Flowers to make more impact. It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds with the NFL trade deadline being less than two weeks away.