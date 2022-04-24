NFL Trade Rumors: Seahawks continue to keep tabs on Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield was drafted by the Cleveland Browns number one overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. A Heisman Trophy winner out of Oklahoma by way of Texas Tech, Mayfield’s time in the NFL has been filled with ups and downs, and it now seems likely he’ll be traded out of Cleveland.

After a season that saw Mayfield play with injuries and miss games for the first time in his career, the quarterback underwent surgery once the Browns were eliminated from the post-season. When free agency came around, the Browns made it clear they were pursuing a trade that would bring DeShaun Watson to the team.

Mayfield, offended by the move, immediately requested a trade and made his feelings known through an open letter to the city. He, also, cited a revolving door of headcoaches as the cause of inconsistent play over the years. Now, with most teams comfortable with their quarterback position, Mayfield is waiting to see what his football fate will be. There’s still one team, though, that is biding their time.

“The Seahawks are very much in the mix for Baker,” an anonymous NFL personnel executive told FanSided.

The executive went on to say that there are still back channel conversations going on between several NFL teams and the Browns, regarding Mayfield as the draft approaches.

The Seattle Seahawks parted ways with Russell Wilson in early March, sending him to the Denver Broncos in exchange for two first-round picks, two second-round picks, and a fifth-round pick. The Seahawks also received quarterback Drew Lock, defensive lineman Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant.

As the draft draws nearer, backroom conversations continue about a possible trade for Baker Mayfield

Since then, the Seahawks have made no moves at the quarterback, and rumors continue to make their way through TV, radio shows, and podcasts. Though Mayfield was attached to the Indianapolis Colts at one point, and Mayfield stated his desire to play for Indy. Matt Ryan was acquired from the Falcons, and Mayfield has been repeatedly paired with Seattle.

A move could be made soon, and the draft could play a part in whether or not Seattle makes a play for Mayfield. In the meantime, the jilted quarterback has not stayed silent about if hurt feelings. In the end, there’s still the possibility Mayfield could stay in Cleveland as a reluctant backup to Watson.

