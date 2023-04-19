The Buffalo Bills are reportedly in the market for another big-time wide receiver to assist Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen, with DeAndre Hopkins being mentioned. After the franchise was reportedly interested in Odell Beckham Jr. before he chose Baltimore, Hopkins is now another name that has been linked with the Bills.

With the Buffalo offense one of the better ones in the NFL, adding another star receiver to slot in alongside Diggs is an intimidating thought for opposing defenses.

Bills defensive end Von Miller was a guest on The Pat McAfee Show and did little to dampen rumors of Hopkins joining forces with Allen and Diggs next year.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Miller said:

“Word on the street that we might be getting another big-time weapon. We missed out on OBJ, but there is another big. It's another big weapon out there, we got a great team coming in and everybody else in our division got better."

Miller continued:

"The Jets got better. The Miami Dolphins got better in doing the Patriots got better and we got better as well.”

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



@VonMiller #PMSLive "Word on the street is that we might be getting another BIG TIME weapon" "Word on the street is that we might be getting another BIG TIME weapon" 👀👀@VonMiller #PMSLive https://t.co/djLl53wAJn

While Miller didn't mention any specific names, we can safely assume that he is talking about Hopkins joining the Bills.

DeAndre Hopkins joining Bills would make offense scary

Los Angeles Chargers v Arizona Cardinals

Last season, the Bills had the second-best offense in terms of points per game (28.4) as Diggs led the way with 1,429. After him, however, the next best was Gabriel Davis on 829 and then tight end Dawson Knox on 517 yards. That is quite a sizable gap.

This is where the acquisition of Hopkins makes so much sense. Having Diggs on one side and DeAndre Hopkins on the other will cause all kinds of havoc for opposing defenses. Not to mention Davis and even Isaiah McKenzie either.

Obviously, money will be a big factor in whether the Bills can get Hopkins. However, the player himself stated that he isn't looking for a pay raise and that could work in Buffalo's favor.

Time will tell if the Bills and DeAndre Hopkins can come to terms, but reading between the lines, Miller is stating there could be a very good chance that Hopkins is suiting up for Buffalo next season.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes