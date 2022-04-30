NFL Trade Rumors: Why did a deal between Carolina Panthers and Baker Mayfield fall through? 

It's now the third day of the NFL Draft and Baker Mayfield may be stuck in Cleveland with a very real possibility of sitting out the season due to a lack of movement in his trade market.

Not totally to blame, the Carolina Panthers have contributed to the case by backing out of trade talks after being strongly rumored to be an option.

We know that Mayfield is not happy with his current situation. Here's what he recently said after the Browns completed a blockbuster deal to bring Deshaun Watson to 'The Land':

“I feel disrespected. 100 percent because I was told one thing and they completely did another. That’s what I’m in the middle of right now. I got my taste of it because I’ve had four different head coaches in four years, a bunch of different coordinators."

Several teams seemingly had interest in bringing in the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner and the No. 1 overall pick from just four drafts ago.

With that said, Pittsburgh Steelers rectified their QB situation by drafting Pitt's Kenny Pickett. Atlanta Falcons did the same by taking Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder and Carolina traded up for the No. 94 pick to select Ole Miss' Matt Corral.

The Panthers and the Seattle Seahawks were the two teams considered most likely to land Baker Mayfield. The former Oklahoma star even said in that same appearance on the Ya Never Know podcast that he foresaw a Seattle move as the next step in his career.

The Seahawks responded by signing Geno Smith and adding him to a QB competition that also includes Drew Lock.

Why the Panthers ultimately decided against trading for Baker Mayfield

While Seattle is still seemingly in the mix, the Panthers pulled out of the sweepstakes for the services of Baker Mayfield. According to Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson, it was an issue of Carolina not wanting to pay the majority of his contract:

“I’m told the Baker Mayfield talks between the Panthers and Browns are halted. The two teams have not been able to come to terms on dividing up Mayfield’s $18.8 million in guaranteed money next season.”

Another league source said this to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network:

“There’s no way the Panthers are going to pay both of those guys that much money. If the Browns don’t play ball on the money, this isn’t going to happen. At least not right away.”

There you have it, folks! The combination of Sam Darnold already owning a hefty contract north of $18 million and the Browns not willing to pay Baker Mayfield to play elsewhere is why Cleveland could start the season with a disgruntled former No. 1 pick riding the pine.

