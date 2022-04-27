NFL Trade Rumors: "Zero chance" Darren Waller is dealt to Packers 

The Green Bay Packers are approaching the 2022 NFL Draft with perhaps one thing in mind: giving Aaron Rodgers weapons on the offense to compensate for the loss of former All-Pro receiver Davante Adams.

The latter was traded away to the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason and the team is now void of a playmaker that is able to be a number-one option.

But as of late, there have been reports that the Packers were interested in acquiring Raiders Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller.

Darren Waller to remain with the Raiders

According to NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the Raiders are not poised to make such a trade, saying the following on Twitter:

"I got a firm ‘zero chance’ Darren Waller is traded from a source. Teams certainly would like to acquire a top tight end on a good contract, but Raiders have no plans to acquiesce."

It would be seen as strange if the Raiders were to cut ties with Waller. The plan has been to pair Adams and Waller together to form a formidable duo for opposing defenses. Together, Adams and Waller should offer quarterback Derek Carr the most productive tandem he has experienced in his eight seasons in the NFL.

It seems the Packers will have to look elsewhere to add to their roster.

Will Darren Waller and the Raiders have a better season than the Green Bay Packers?

Last season, due to knee and back injuries, Waller managed to muster 55 receptions for 665 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games.

The trade to acquire Adams will certainly help the Raiders, but will the team have a better 2022 season than the Packers?

Last season, both teams lost their first playoff game. The Raiders lost in the Wildcard round, beaten 19-26 by the Cincinnati Bengals. Courtesy of a bye, the Packers made the Divisional round, where they lost 13-10 to the San Francisco 49ers. With Adams switching from one team to the other, it will be interesting to see who advances further next season.

Much depends on the outcome of the 2022 NFL Draft, which begins on Thursday, the 28th of April.

A case can be made that the 2021 Las Vegas Raiders overcame more adversity than any other team in the NFL to make the playoffs. The season began great as they raced off to a 3-0 record.

Soon afterwards, the bottom fell out. A report regarding an investigation against the Washington Commanders franchise indicated that Raiders head coach Jon Gruden made inappropriate comments via email roughly ten years ago.

The comments were racist, sexist and misogynistic in nature. As soon as the content of the email was released, owner Mark Davis moved to fire Gruden and elevate special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia to interim head coach.

Not long after that, former first-round receiver Henry Ruggs III was charged with felony DUI after he caused the death of a woman and her dog in Las Vegas. The incident, which occurred on November the 2nd, happened around 3:40 a.m.

Ruggs was reportedly driving at speeds of up to 156 mph when he crashed into the back of the vehicle that was carrying the victim.

Shortly after that, Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette was released after a viral video surfaced of him threatening someone with guns.

Due to the addition of Adams, expectations are much higher for the Raiders this season. Not only can he defeat single coverage, but his presence will create opportunities for Waller and slot receiver Hunter Renfrow. With Josh Jacobs in the backfield, the Raiders now have the full compliment of weapons on offense.

The Raiders will compete in a shoot-out with their fellow rivals in the AFC West and aim to advance further than last season in the playoffs. For the Packers, there is a lot of work ahead. They will now look to the draft on Thursday to find their receiver.

