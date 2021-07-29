NFL Training Camp 2021: 5 talking points from Brian Gutekunst’s press conference

It's fair to say that Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has been one of the names at the forefront of the Aaron Rodgers saga all off-season, with news coming to light about the fallout between the two.

At one point, Aaron Rodgers reportedly said he wouldn't want to play for the Green Bay Packers if Gutekunst was still employed with the organization. Rodgers and the Packers are apparently no longer at a stalemate and in agreement on what the next steps are.

That made Wednesday's press conference with Gutekunst all the more important, as many were interested in where the situation currently stands.

5 things to note from Brian Gutekunst's press conference

#1 - Aaron Rodgers has "earned" a spot in the conversation

Brian Gutekunst made it a point to say that quarterback Aaron Rodgers has earned a "seat at the table" when it comes to conversations about the team's plans. Gutekunst made it clear that he is still learning how to open up that communication with the NFL MVP and that he realizes he should have had a conversation with Rodgers about drafting Jordan Love.

#Packers GM Brian Gutekunst admitted that he didn’t give Aaron Rodgers a heads up that the team was going to draft Jordan Love last offseason. "On every side the communication could've been better." — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 28, 2021

#2 - Rodgers' revised contract isn't signed just yet

Gutekunst said that the revised contract that was agreed upon between the Packers and Aaron Rodgers hasn't been officially signed yet. He did say that he expects Rodgers to practice with the team and that the quarterback was the main reason the Packers traded for wide receiver Randall Cobb.

#3 - Packers impressed with what they've seen from Jordan Love

When asked about backup quarterback Jordan Love, Gutekunst said that the Packers were impressed with what they've seen so far this offseason. Since Love was taking the majority of reps, they were able to put a finger on his early potential. Gutekunst also went on to say that it will be good for Love to get another year of learning from Rodgers.

#4 - Packers making an effort to sign Davante Adams long-term

Brian Gutekunst said that the Green Bay Packers will make it a priority to sign wide receiver Davante Adams in the long term. Gutekunst said that Adams is an important part of the present and future of the team, and they want to get an extension done soon.

LIVE: GM Brian Gutekunst speaks with the media at #PackersCamp



📺: More coverage on @NFLNetwork https://t.co/gH3i3oSeGp — Green Bay Packers (@packers) July 28, 2021

#5 - Vaccination rates are "getting there"

When asked about vaccination rates at the franchise, Gutekunst said that they have made progress through the last few weeks but they are still "getting there." He didn't mention specific numbers or players when talking about the vaccine rollout, though. As things stand, reports indicate about 85% of NFL players have received at least one shot of the vaccine.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha