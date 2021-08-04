NFL Training Camp 2021: Aaron Rodgers was right all along about Jake Kumerow, as WR shines at Bills training camp

Jake Kumerow has been widely written and spoken about by the NFL media since Aaron Rodgers cited his situation during his explosive press conference last week.

Rodgers said the Packers cutting Kumerow after training camp last year without seeking the quarterback's opinion was a source of frustration for him.

The media attention and Rodgers' approval have seemingly had a positive effect on the wide receiver, as he has been notably impressive in the Buffalo Bills' training camp this week.

#Bills camp practice No. 4️⃣



🥇#BillsMafia showed out with a strong presence of 15K



👐 Dawson Knox had best catch of the day in end zone, Jake Kumerow got in some nice work



🗣 Zack Moss says he’s feeling really good being back from ankle injury, Moss also had a solid practice — Maddy Glab (@MadGlab) July 31, 2021

Bills are happy to have Jake Kumerow on their team

Kumerow has worked hard in the Bills' training camp and is poised to make their final roster for the 2021 NFL season. Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott also praised Kumerow in a recent press conference. He said:

“His road has been rocky to this point. I can tell you this, though… when he left toward the end of the year last season, he was missed. Just in the locker room, the vibe of the team. To have a chance to get him back here was a big opportunity for us,” McDermott told reporters. “I think he’s off to a great start in camp. He made a big play the other day. He brings a lot to our team,” the coach added.

Kumerow knows it won’t be easy to make the Bills' final active roster, but he’s willing to do whatever it takes. He recently told The Athletic:

“My position is a football player, I like to be out there on any phase, whether it be offense or special teams. Whatever the team needs me to do. I enjoy playing special teams. Shoot, running down on kickoff is pretty fun — especially when you make a tackle inside the 20.”

Kumerow is happy in Buffalo

The former Packers wide receiver was happy to hear positive feedback from Aaron Rodgers this offseason but is happily competing for a spot on the Bills roster.

I asked Jake Kumerow if the #Bills bust his chops about being the object of Aaron Rodgers' affection.



Answer is of course they do.



Kumerow has a fascinating story.

See why it works so well in Buffalo on @News_8 at 6p#Billsmafia pic.twitter.com/uhRMcP6bkI — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) August 3, 2021

When asked about the endorsement he received from Rodgers, Kumerow said:

“It means a lot, you know. He’s one of the best, if not the best of all time doing this, doing his thing, so it means a lot to hear that from the guy. But I’m glad to be here in Buffalo and I’m glad to be playing with Josh because the kid’s elite. I’m glad to be a part of this offense, glad to be a part of this organization.”

Kumerow has been with five NFL teams, including practice squads, since being signed by the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent in 2015 and is looking to find a permanent home with the Bills.

