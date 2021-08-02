NFL Training Camp 2021 roundup: Tom Brady goes beast mode, Antonio Brown impresses

Just because he’s already won seven Super Bowl rings doesn’t mean Tom Brady is going to take it easy at training camp.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback showed his teammates and the media in attendance why he has a reputation for his extreme concentration and motivation in pre-season.

During Sunday’s practice, the three-time league MVP flipped out after repeated mistakes by his fellow Buccaneers players.

Tom Brady throws a tantrum

According to reports, the 43-year-old QB threw a massive tantrum which included swearing, throwing his helmet in frustration, and even punting the ball down field.

Brady would have been sacked on a play and punted the ball in frustration about 40 yards towards field two. A pretty nice punt. #Bucs — PewterReport (@PewterReport) August 1, 2021

It all started during 11-on-11 drills when Brady was about to be sacked after throwing some incompletions.

"Gotta make a f***ing play when you’re tired fellas," Brady said, according to Tampa Bay Times reporter Rick Stroud.

After completions to Miller, Evans and Bernard, 2 min drive stops with a sack and a couple incompletions. Tom Brady slams his helmet. “Gotta make a (bleeping) play when you’re tired fellas.” — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) August 1, 2021

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians was not concerned with Brady’s outburst. If anything, he encouraged the star quarterback's intensity.

"Guys have got to make plays," Arians told reporters. "You’re in a critical situation, you can’t fall down. He gives you a chance to win the game. You’ve got to go down and win the game. I don’t care how tired you are."

Antonio Brown going all out in practice

Another veteran star player was fired up during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp last weekend. Wide receiver Antonio Brown impressed many onlookers with his intensity and performance.

Antonio Brown is REALLY fired up right now in one-on-ones. He’s got his helmet off, walking along the back of the drill shouting, “Never waste a rep out here. COME ON! COME ON!” This is on the heels of a very sluggish team practice yesterday. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) July 31, 2021

Moments later, Antonio Brown lines up against rookie cornerback Cameron Kinley for a deep touchdown. Tom Brady hit Brown easily in stride and the wheels kept churning. Kinley was also on the other side of a Brown TD (with a double move) yesterday. He’s learning. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) July 31, 2021

Brown is known for being outspoken on and off the field but brought a little extra to the Bucs' training session on Saturday. It’s been reported that the wideout sensed some sluggishness from his teammates and went out of his way to spit fire at them.

He then backed up his talk by showcasing why he’s a seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver.

Antonio Brown appeared to be frustrated that he and Tom Brady weren’t on the same page on an earlier route. They talked it through. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) July 31, 2021

The 33-year-old also had some frustrations during practice due to his chemistry issues with Bucs quarterback Tom Brady, but the two veterans talked it out and were soon back on the same page.

Super Bowl favorites, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one of the oddsmakers' favorites to repeat last season's Super Bowl victory. After missing out on a traditional training camp last year, the Bucs should enter this season as a more cohesive group.

The Buccaneers kick off the 2021 NFL season against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football on September 9.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha