NFL Training Camp round-up: Dak Prescott impresses Jerry Jones at Cowboys training camp

Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott has started this year’s training camp on fire. The QB, who turns 28 this week, caught the eye of perhaps the most important observer during training camp, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Jones was glowing in his praise for his quarterback when speaking with reporters after practice.

“I thought Dak Prescott had the best day of practice that I’ve seen since he’s been a Dallas Cowboy yesterday,” Jones said of the Saturday work. “That’s the best day I’ve seen him practice. That’s encouraging.”

The Cowboys owner was impressed by how Prescott moved, showing everyone that he has fully recovered from last season's serious leg injury.

“I think all of it, it certainly does build on it,” Jones said. “It wasn’t hard carrying his feet, doing some things like that to let him protect himself a little bit. But from the standpoint of what we’re doing and how he’s executing and what’s going on out there, it’s a big plus.”

Cowboys legend Troy Aikman impressed with Prescott

Jerry Jones wasn’t the only one who was blown away with Dak Prescott’s training camp play. Dallas Cowboys Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman was also very impressed with the quarterback's showing.

“He looked great,” Aikman said after watching the team practice on Sunday. “He looked really good. Every time I see him, he continues to get better and better. I expect him to have an outstanding season.”

The three-time Super Bowl winner is not concerned about Prescott’s ankle heading into the preseason.

“He got a lot in there, steel rods and a plate,” Aikman said of the QB’s surgically-repaired ankle. “He may break his leg but it won’t be where the break was last year. It’s probably stronger than the other ankle.”

Aikman loves the way Dak Prescott conducts himself off the field. He believes he’s one of the finest leaders in the NFL.

“I think he’s the best at it,” Aikman said. “I’d put him in the category of a handful of players in this league as far as that goes. What he represents for this organization, for our league. The type of person he is, the type of teammate he is. I was telling Jerry when I was visiting with him that I really haven’t been around that many players that carry themselves the way that he does. I think the Cowboys are really fortunate to have someone like him representing the team.”

Dak Prescott's ankle injury

Prescott made an outstanding start to last season before seriously injuring his leg in Week 5 against the New York Giants. The star QB suffered a compound fracture and dislocation to his right ankle, and underwent surgery the same night, which ended his promising 2020 NFL season.

Prescott's massive contract

This offseason, the Dallas Cowboys signed Prescott to a four-year $160 million contract extension with $126 million guaranteed. The deal also included a $66 million signing bonus.

With the contract situation settled, Prescott has gone on record stating that he believes the Cowboys have enough firepower to be the top-ranked offense this year. If Prescott picks up right where he left off last year, the sky's the limit for the Dallas Cowboys.

