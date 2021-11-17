NFL Twitter not impressed with Odell Beckham Jr's Rams debut

NFL fans not impressed with Odell Beckham Jr. in Rams debut, take to Twitter

Odell Beckham Jr. made a massive career move to sign with the LA Rams over other interested teams. He wasn't expected to see much playing time with the Rams until Robert Woods suffered a season-ending injury just days later. Odell Beckham Jr. was lined up to play a lot of snaps in his debut with the Rams on Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers.

Billy Heyen @BillyHeyen



The #Rams ’ first offensive play with Odell Beckham Jr. was a completion to OBJ 👀 The #Rams’ first offensive play with Odell Beckham Jr. was a completion to OBJ 👀 https://t.co/5BDjMxi189

Odell Beckham Jr's first catch came on the Rams' first play on their first drive. Ha caught a pass on a comeback route for four yards. However, that catch would end up being half of his production for the entire game. He ended his first game with the Rams by playing just 15 snaps with three targets, two catches and 18 yards. He was basically a non-factor in the game and saw little time on the field in the second half when the game mattered most.

NFL fans on Twitter have had a field day about Odell Beckham Jr.'s lackluster debut and on whether joining the Rams was the right move in the first place. The Packers were also in the running for him, but they lowballed him with their offer. However, he could have ended up with much better stats in Week 10 with Green Bay.

7️⃣❓ @iam7music so @obj left the browns cuz they were getting wrecked, just to get wrecked by the @49ers 😂😂💀💀 so @obj left the browns cuz they were getting wrecked, just to get wrecked by the @49ers 😂😂💀💀

SportzStew Ⓥ @sportzstewcom



#RamsHouse Odell Beckham Jr next IG story trying to explain his Rams debut like... Odell Beckham Jr next IG story trying to explain his Rams debut like...#RamsHouse https://t.co/qQdN0XGo3w

SportzStew Ⓥ @sportzstewcom



#RamsHouse The Odell Beckham Jr Rams fans expected vs the OBJ they got The Odell Beckham Jr Rams fans expected vs the OBJ they got#RamsHouse https://t.co/rzUHkD2N9c

NFL Memes @NFL_Memes Odell Beckham on the phone with his dad after his first game with the Rams Odell Beckham on the phone with his dad after his first game with the Rams https://t.co/SkUCAtAVDk

Michael McCarthy @MMcCarthyREV Troy Aikman Thinks Odell Beckham Jr. is Already Causing Problems For Rams thebiglead.com/posts/troy-aik… Troy Aikman Thinks Odell Beckham Jr. is Already Causing Problems For Rams thebiglead.com/posts/troy-aik…

Alex Kaseberg @AlexKaseberg Getting thrown off a team for being a selfish locker room tumor once with the Giants could have been a coincidence.



But once it happened again with the Browns, the coincidence vanished.



Odell Beckham Jr. is a malcontent prima donna and it is going to end badly for the Rams. Getting thrown off a team for being a selfish locker room tumor once with the Giants could have been a coincidence.But once it happened again with the Browns, the coincidence vanished. Odell Beckham Jr. is a malcontent prima donna and it is going to end badly for the Rams.

Bryan Fraley Jr @bryan_fraley 2 catches for 18 yards for OBJ last night. Odell Beckham Sr. already on his way to Rams facilities for a parent-teacher conference. 2 catches for 18 yards for OBJ last night. Odell Beckham Sr. already on his way to Rams facilities for a parent-teacher conference.

To make matters worse, Troy Aikman implied that the OBJ signing has ruined the Rams and turned Matthew Stafford more into Blaine Gabbert.

