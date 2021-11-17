NFL Twitter not impressed with Odell Beckham Jr's Rams debut

NFL fans not impressed with Odell Beckham Jr. in Rams debut, take to Twitter
Odell Beckham Jr. made a massive career move to sign with the LA Rams over other interested teams. He wasn't expected to see much playing time with the Rams until Robert Woods suffered a season-ending injury just days later. Odell Beckham Jr. was lined up to play a lot of snaps in his debut with the Rams on Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers.
Odell Beckham Jr's first catch came on the Rams' first play on their first drive. Ha caught a pass on a comeback route for four yards. However, that catch would end up being half of his production for the entire game. He ended his first game with the Rams by playing just 15 snaps with three targets, two catches and 18 yards. He was basically a non-factor in the game and saw little time on the field in the second half when the game mattered most.
NFL fans on Twitter have had a field day about Odell Beckham Jr.'s lackluster debut and on whether joining the Rams was the right move in the first place. The Packers were also in the running for him, but they lowballed him with their offer. However, he could have ended up with much better stats in Week 10 with Green Bay.
To make matters worse, Troy Aikman implied that the OBJ signing has ruined the Rams and turned Matthew Stafford more into Blaine Gabbert.