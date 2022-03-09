"Wilson, where are you?" - Seahawks Twitter had the perfect response to Russell Wilson's Broncos trade

The Russell Wilson era is over in Seattle, and fans are distraught at losing their star quarterback to a trade with the Denver Broncos. For Drew Lock, Noah Fant, and a bag of draft picks, the Seahawks shipped Wilson off to Denver, where he will be tossing the pigskin to wide receivers Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and Tim Patrick. The Seahawks may have lost their franchise quarterback, but NFL Twitter did not lose its sense of humor.

Seattle and NFL Twitter reacts to Russell Wilson trade to the Broncos

Of course, NFL Twitter never disappoints on big news day, and today’s blockbuster trade was no different.

The Denver Broncos’ official Twitter account joined in on the trade humor. It used the Tom Hank’s Castaway movie as part of its post.

Points for creativity as an immediate clip was available with Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson photoshopped onto Tom Hanks and a volleyball.

The trade partner of my enemy is my friend, which means the Broncos may have made the NFC West less competitive with Wilson’s departure.

Seattle is known for its rain, but it has its share of fair weather fans.

Some fans have thinner skin than a volleyball.

Uncle Kev @KevBarDMV @NFL_DovKleiman @Seahawks Absolutely embarrassing. Making jokes about trading away the best player in franchise history is not a good look. @NFL_DovKleiman @Seahawks Absolutely embarrassing. Making jokes about trading away the best player in franchise history is not a good look.

Other fans were optimistic that Seattle will bounce back quickly.

MIZZOU @STLedits @Seahawks I know you lost your favorite player, but you won the deal by a mile. Assuming a few of the draft picks work out, you got 5 staters for the price of 1. Fant makes an explosive offense even more dangerous. And Shelby is an immediate starter. Lock has potential with your coaches. @Seahawks I know you lost your favorite player, but you won the deal by a mile. Assuming a few of the draft picks work out, you got 5 staters for the price of 1. Fant makes an explosive offense even more dangerous. And Shelby is an immediate starter. Lock has potential with your coaches.

Wilson has a no-trade clause, but it appears he waived it for the Broncos.

It’s one of those jokes that doesn’t hit until training camp.

Same volleyball, but Wilson’s face painted with Tom Hank’s blood.

50% off! Every veteran must go.

KnockdownNico @KnockdownNico48 @Seahawks and with that the Seahawks also confirm they are going to be trading DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs, Bobby Wagner, Jordan Brooks and every other semi decent player on the team @Seahawks and with that the Seahawks also confirm they are going to be trading DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs, Bobby Wagner, Jordan Brooks and every other semi decent player on the team

The NFL offseason got off to a bang with a pair of big moves, including Aaron Rodgers (shockingly and not so shockingly) re-signing with the Packers and Wilson being traded to the Broncos. The dominoes have only started falling, and it should only get more interesting.

