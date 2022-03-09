×
Create
Notifications

"Wilson, where are you?" - Seahawks Twitter had the perfect response to Russell Wilson's Broncos trade

Former Seattle Seahawks quaterback Russell Wilson
Former Seattle Seahawks quaterback Russell Wilson
Son Trinh
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 09, 2022 04:59 AM IST
News

The Russell Wilson era is over in Seattle, and fans are distraught at losing their star quarterback to a trade with the Denver Broncos. For Drew Lock, Noah Fant, and a bag of draft picks, the Seahawks shipped Wilson off to Denver, where he will be tossing the pigskin to wide receivers Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and Tim Patrick. The Seahawks may have lost their franchise quarterback, but NFL Twitter did not lose its sense of humor.

Seattle and NFL Twitter reacts to Russell Wilson trade to the Broncos

Of course, NFL Twitter never disappoints on big news day, and today’s blockbuster trade was no different.

The Denver Broncos’ official Twitter account joined in on the trade humor. It used the Tom Hank’s Castaway movie as part of its post.

https://t.co/H9Cf6I21b9

Points for creativity as an immediate clip was available with Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson photoshopped onto Tom Hanks and a volleyball.

@Seahawks This version is like 1000x better, twitter.com/betonline_ag/s…

The trade partner of my enemy is my friend, which means the Broncos may have made the NFC West less competitive with Wilson’s departure.

@Seahawks 49ers fans rn. LETS GOOOOO https://t.co/NhW7Y7jAE1

Seattle is known for its rain, but it has its share of fair weather fans.

@Seahawks Not a fan anymore until a good Qb comes to town

Some fans have thinner skin than a volleyball.

@NFL_DovKleiman @Seahawks Absolutely embarrassing. Making jokes about trading away the best player in franchise history is not a good look.

Other fans were optimistic that Seattle will bounce back quickly.

@Seahawks I know you lost your favorite player, but you won the deal by a mile. Assuming a few of the draft picks work out, you got 5 staters for the price of 1. Fant makes an explosive offense even more dangerous. And Shelby is an immediate starter. Lock has potential with your coaches.

Wilson has a no-trade clause, but it appears he waived it for the Broncos.

@Seahawks Russell Wilson looking at the Seahawks likehttps://t.co/2shGIbKuEO

It’s one of those jokes that doesn’t hit until training camp.

@HollywoodJetEra @Seahawks @AdamSchefter YOU WENT FROM RUSSELL WILSON TO DREW LOCK THERES NOTHING TO EVEN JOKE ABOUT THIS LMFAOO

Same volleyball, but Wilson’s face painted with Tom Hank’s blood.

@Seahawks 😭 https://t.co/uf6UOZiPYf

50% off! Every veteran must go.

@Seahawks and with that the Seahawks also confirm they are going to be trading DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs, Bobby Wagner, Jordan Brooks and every other semi decent player on the team
Also Read Article Continues below

The NFL offseason got off to a bang with a pair of big moves, including Aaron Rodgers (shockingly and not so shockingly) re-signing with the Packers and Wilson being traded to the Broncos. The dominoes have only started falling, and it should only get more interesting.

Edited by Windy Goodloe
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी