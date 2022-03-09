“IT’S HAPPENING!” - NFL fans lose their minds over blockbuster trade sending Russell Wilson to Broncos

Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos on Tuesday in a blockbuster deal. The former Seattle Seahawks quarterback has been one of the hottest names in trade speculation all offseason, and he's finally found a new home.

Broncos fans have had a crazy day full of emotions after it was announced mere hours earlier that Aaron Rodgers was re-signing with the Green Bay Packers rather than requesting a trade to the Mile High city.

Social media was instantly flooded with reactions, including a Broncos fan account who exclaimed their excitement over the trade.

Brian Moote tweeted sarcastically he was surprised Wilson requested a trade from Seattle. The Seahawks had a below-average offensive line throughout Wilson's entire career, leading to the quarterback constantly scrambling away from defenders.

Brian Moote @MootePoints Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Blockbuster: After weeks of negotiations, in one of the largest trades in NFL history, the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos have agreed to terms for a deal involving Super-Bowl winning QB Russell Wilson, sources tell ESPN.



I can't believe that Russell Wilson would ever want to leave Seattle… I thought he loved narrowly defying sack death every pass

Another Twitter user asked a fascinating question on the minds of many NFL fans: Who's going to win the AFC West?

The division now boasts Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, Justin Herbert, and Derek Carr at QB.

Jason @Richburg99 So with Russell Wilson to Denver, who in the hell will win the AFC West next season?

Dustin Brewer tweeted a hilarious image of Aaron Rodgers on the ground. He captioned it with what he imagines Rodgers is looking like after news of Wilson's trade took headlines away from him.

Dustin Brewer @dstnbrwr When Aaron Rodgers sees the Russell Wilson news taking all the headlines:

Matthew Cardenas was another fan in absolute disbelief over the stockpile of talent the AFC West possesses at quarterback. He said the division is going to be a bloodbath to win.

Matthew Cardenas @Matt__Card Russell Wilson, Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Derek Carr in the same division is WILD.

The AFC West is a bloodbath



The AFC West is a bloodbath Russell Wilson, Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Derek Carr in the same division is WILD. The AFC West is a bloodbath

On the Seahawks side of the equation, the downgrade from Russell Wilson to Drew Lock is steep. Seahawks fans aren't having the best day seeing their Super Bowl window get shut for now.

Football Analysis @FBallAnalysisBU The Seattle Seahawks went from Russell Wilson to Drew Lock

Another Twitter user looked at the scenario from Seattle side, noting Wilson's wife Ciara is also going to Denver with him. The Broncos will now get the wholesome family videos that the Wilson family loves to record.

Zito @_Zeets Not only does Seattle lose Russell Wilson but they lose Ciara and the rest of the family too. No more wholesome family videos.

Former Seahawks beat reporter Joe Fann is in awe of the quarterbacks the conference possesses. The AFC has Joe Burrow and Josh Allen in it too. Deshaun Watson may or may not be in it as well.

Joe Fann @Joe_Fann AFC QBs:



Joe Burrow

Lamar Jackson

Justin Herbert

Patrick Mahomes

Josh Allen

Russell Wilson



Mac Jones and Trevor Lawrence may be on their way to stardom as well. AFC QBs:Joe BurrowLamar JacksonJustin HerbertPatrick Mahomes Josh AllenRussell WilsonMac Jones and Trevor Lawrence may be on their way to stardom as well.

Someone on Twitter pointed out that this trade likely happened because Russell Wilson wanted out.

Chris Makes Fun @ChrisMakesFun I'm shocked that the Seahawks have traded Russell Wilson. You don't make that move unless he doesn't want to be here. This isn't Seattle choosing Pete & John over Russ—- this is Russell & Mark Rodgers wanting out and the Seahawks recouping value instead of riding out his contract

Finally, Bob Morris posted a meme that perfectly encapsulates Broncos fans on the crazy day that was Tuesday.

Bob Morris @BobMorrisSports Live look at #BroncosCountry with the news that Aaron Rodgers would stay with Green Bay, followed by the news that the Broncos traded for Russell Wilson.

Russell Wilson makes Broncos Super Bowl contenders immediately

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson

Wilson makes the Broncos Super Bowl contenders for 2022 and beyond. The team has Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick, and Courtland Sutton at wide receiver to assist Wilson. They had to trade tight end Noah Fant in exchange for Wilson.

With a rising star at running back in Javonte Wiliams, the Broncos offense has a lot of weapons. Wilson is just 33 and has plenty of years ahead of him if he stays healthy.

The future of Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll will be one of the most significant question marks to come out of this blockbuster deal. At 70 years old, it's fair to wonder if he'll want to be part of a rebuild or not.

