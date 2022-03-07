“It won’t ultimately be decided by the Seahawks” - NFL insider believes Russell Wilson controls his fate

Peter Schrager, co-host of Good Morning Football, believes Russell Wilson controls his fate, and where he ends up will ultimately be decided by him. Schrager believes that Wilson's situation is similar to Aaron Rodgers' in that Wilson and not the Seahawks will decide where he lands.

Unlike Rodgers, Wilson's current contract has a no-trade clause in it, meaning he can't be traded anywhere unless he agrees to it. This is the main reason why Wilson controls his fate.

Schrager said:

“There's two parts to this. First part, we were talking about it during the commercial break a little bit. Washington is openly saying in the media like Ron Rivera’s saying ‘We’re looking for a quarterback.’ I respect the heck out of it. It's like, we know we’re right there, we just need a quarterback. So I respect him going for it and swinging for the fences. Russell Wilson is the other part of it. Russell Wilson has a no-trade clause. So if he doesn't like the destination, and Washington might not be ideal for him, he can just say, ‘No, thank you.’ So this makes it very complicated to trade Russell," said Schrager.

Schrager thinks that the only way Seattle can move Wilson is if they get an offer of multiple first-round picks and if Wilson demands a trade out of Seattle:

"The last part of it is Pete and John Schneider, the GM. Like, they know. They've been around. If you don't have a great quarterback like Russell Wilson, you’re constantly searching for one. So give me four first-round picks for Russell Wilson. That's great. I'll take all the Jordan Davises in the world. Can you throw a football? I don't know, and It's part of the reason why I don't think we're gonna see as much movement as far as trades go. And it might just be quarterbacks demanding their way out because they want a new location. This won’t ultimately be decided by the Seahawks. It'll be decided by Russell Wilson and whether he wants to throw, throw a fit and get out of there and he hasn’t.”

Dugar, Michael-Shawn @MikeDugar The Seahawks aren’t shopping Russell Wilson. But they do feel obligated to hear teams out when they call. But…that may not matter since russ has a no-trade and controls his fate. It’s kinda tricky when you think about it. That & more from Indy: theathletic.com/3160367/2022/0… The Seahawks aren’t shopping Russell Wilson. But they do feel obligated to hear teams out when they call. But…that may not matter since russ has a no-trade and controls his fate. It’s kinda tricky when you think about it. That & more from Indy: theathletic.com/3160367/2022/0… https://t.co/BIAQSnaJTG

Washington Commanders reportedly offered Seattle Seahawks' multiple first-round picks for Russell Wilson

Detroit Lions v Seattle Seahawks

The Washington Commanders are openly searching for a new quarterback and exploring trade options. Per Ian Rapoport, Washington offered Seattle multiple first-round draft picks, but Seattle declined. Either Seattle isn't interested in moving Wilson, or Wilson said no to playing for the Commanders, making trade impossible with his no-trade clause.

