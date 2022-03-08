"Tell Roger to call me" - Antonio Brown and Kanye West serious about purchasing Broncos

Antonio Brown is one of the most controversial figures in the NFL. Brown was one of the NFL's elite wide receivers when he played, but his future could be in jeopardy due to the antics that came with his exit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Since his departure, Brown has been a premium news item everywhere he goes.

Brown has been linked to another premium news item in the NFL, the pending sale of the Denver Broncos organization. The Broncos have multiple interested bidders, and Brown has thrown his hat in the ring alongside business partner, Kanye West.

On Monday, TMZ Sports briefly interviewed Brown. When asked about his and West's interest in the NFL franchise, Brown's response confirmed that they're working on it. Brown told TMZ Sports:

"Tell Roger Goodell to call me. We're working on it ... We're working towards getting it done."

That's big news, as Commissioner Roger Goodell has been vocal about wanting to make it easier for African Americans to apply for and get ownership of NFL teams.

Given Brown's history with the league and public perception by fans, it would be captivating to see how the Broncos fanbase would respond to him and West in an ownership role.

TMZ Sports @TMZ_Sports Antonio Brown tells TMZ Sports he and Kanye West are dead serious about their efforts to buy the Denver Broncos. tmz.com/2022/03/08/ant… Antonio Brown tells TMZ Sports he and Kanye West are dead serious about their efforts to buy the Denver Broncos. tmz.com/2022/03/08/ant…

How did Antonio Brown and Kanye West get into business together?

Antonio Brown and West's relationship extends to their personal and professional lives. Professionally, Brown has found his footing as the president of West's business, Donda Sports.

Donda Sports has its prep school, Donda Sports Academy, located in California. The mission statement is:

“Finding the intersection between faith and the innovation of the future with equipping students with an education that will last in the ever-changing world.”

West has also been an integral part of Brown expanding his career into rap. Brown is an aspiring rapper who also told TMZ Sports he'd rather win a Grammy Award than another Super Bowl.

Brown will perform at Rolling Loud Miami's summer festival in July, with the iconic West mentoring him and offering him his connections.

BIG 105.9 @BIG1059FM Rolling Loud Miami has announced this year’s lineup, with acts Kanye West, Future, Kendrick Lamar and NFL star Antonio Brown set to take the stage. ihe.art/Al3jPuq Rolling Loud Miami has announced this year’s lineup, with acts Kanye West, Future, Kendrick Lamar and NFL star Antonio Brown set to take the stage. ihe.art/Al3jPuq

Antonio Brown has kept himself busy off the field. His love for the game is evident due to his interest in the Broncos.

He and West will need significant capital to invest, as Forbes estimated the franchise to be valued at $3.75 billion. Forbes also estimates that any starting bid will have to be $4 billion.

