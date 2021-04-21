NFL Twitter reacts to Derek Chauvin verdict

NFL teams and players have reacted to the conviction of Derek Chauvin for his horrible action on George Floyd.

On May 25th, Minneapolis police officers arrested George Floyd for using a $20 bill to buy cigarettes from a convenience store. Officer Derek Chauvin violated department policy by leaning on George Floyd's neck for nine minutes.

Lieutenant Richard Zimmerman arrived on the scene after Floyd was pronounced deceased. Zimmerman said this about what had happened to Mr Floyd on the 25th of May:

"Pulling him to the ground face down and putting your knee on a neck for that amount of time, it's just uncalled for." Lieutenant Zimmerman went on to say that officers are trained to move handcuffed individuals to their side or sit them upright. "You need to get them off their chest. If you're lying on your chest, that's constricting their breathing even more."

George Floyd was wrongfully treated and didn't deserve to be treated the way he was on the 25th of May by officer Chauvin. The country now breathes a sigh of relief after Derek Chauvin has been convicted of the murder of George Floyd.

How NFL teams and players have reacted to Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict:

It's a big win for everyone, but there's still work to be done, and NFL and NFL teams took to their Twitter accounts to announce their happiness at the verdict. Let's take a look at the reactions from NFL and NFL teams on Tuesday.

Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings

The professional sports world has taken a stand to end racism in the United States and has spoken about equality.

NFL and NFL teams also reiterated on the same and vowed to end racism by putting up messages on the back of the end zone and on helmets. Here's what the NFL and NFL teams had to say on Twitter after the guilty verdict of Derek Chauvin.

Washington Football Team

Our players and our organization have come together over the last year to support equity and justice in our community. In response to today’s verdict in Minneapolis, we share this perspective: pic.twitter.com/cOgdkXqbUz — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) April 20, 2021

Buffalo Bills

San Francisco 49ers

Tennessee Titans

NFL

Minnesota Vikings

Miami Dolphins

NFL tight end Benjamin Watson

Tears of sadness and joy. The last year weighed heavily on us all. Justice does not bring the dead back to life but it does protect those who deserve protection and punish these who are deserving. Hasten the day when it is commonplace that the justice system work as it should. — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) April 20, 2021

NFL running back Mark Ingram II

Justice. — Mark Ingram II (@markingram21) April 20, 2021

NFL safety Rodney McLeod

Justice was served today! Thank you God. My heart is still with George Floyd’s family and friends. We can not let this end here, it is far from over. More work must be done! — Rodney McLeod (@Rodney_McLeod4) April 20, 2021

The verdict may have come out guilty for Derek Chauvin, but that does not bring back George Floyd and fix the situation.

It does show that there is light at the end of the tunnel, but the work is not done. NFL teams and players are doing their best to promote feelings of equality. Today is a small victory, but let's hope this is one of many more such victories in the future.