NFL Twitter reacts to potential trade deal for Deshaun Watson involving Miami Dolphins

The collective NFL Twitterverse has exploded yet again with the news that Deshaun Watson has once again been linked to the Miami Dolphins.

This may not necessarily be shocking considering the Dolphins and Watson have been married to one another since the 2020 season. Watson officially asked for a trade back in January of 2021, and Miami instantly became his top destination.

With the trade deadline fast approaching on November 2nd, the Houston Chronicle has reported that a deal for Deshaun Watson with the Dolphins will happen as soon as this week.

Will Deshaun Watson be able to save the Dolphins' season?

The Dolphins are currently 1-5, and the jury is still out on whether Tua Tagovailoa will be the long-term answer. Tua was hurt after suffering fractured ribs in Week 3. Durability has always been an issue with Tua and the shaky offensive line of the Dolphins was the cause of his injury.

John McClain @McClain_on_NFL Texans, Dolphins could have Deshaun Watson deal done this week houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron Texans, Dolphins could have Deshaun Watson deal done this week houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron

Now the Houston Chronicle has lit the social media universe on fire with the news that Deshaun Watson is in fact on his way to the Dolphins. What does that mean for Tua? Will Watson be able to start?

Watson is still in hot water after being accused of 21 cases of sexual assault and misconduct. The civil suit will not be addressed in court until the regular season ends. It will take place in February. Watson has quietly sat on the Houston Texans bench, while the team has also plummeted to a 1-5 record.

With the Dolphins potentially acquiring Watson, will he be able to play? There is an exempt list to think about and Roger Goodell placing Watson on that list so that he may play. Should this happen, Watson would be able to play football without incurring any legal recourse. However, having been accused of such heinous acts, the PR nightmare for the Dolphins might be too huge to risk letting Watson play at all.

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz John McClain @McClain_on_NFL Texans, Dolphins could have Deshaun Watson deal done this week houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron Texans, Dolphins could have Deshaun Watson deal done this week houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron Ross has spoken excitedly about Watson trade to associates since this past spring, as we've reported for many months. Grier doing it now could help save Grier's job, like a lifeline to distract from poor drafting twitter.com/McClain_on_NFL… Ross has spoken excitedly about Watson trade to associates since this past spring, as we've reported for many months. Grier doing it now could help save Grier's job, like a lifeline to distract from poor drafting twitter.com/McClain_on_NFL…

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has long been linked with wanting to sign Deshaun Watson, and this signing could turn around the dodgy picks that have been selected by general manager Chris Grier.

The Dolphins likely believe that Watson's accusations will simply fall to misdemeanor counts or less than that if they are to take the risk of signing him at all. The next few weeks will truly determine what is to happen with Watson being traded to the Miami Dolphins.

Edited by Henno van Deventer