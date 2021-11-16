NFL Twitter roasts Rams for kicking FG while down by 24 vs. 49ers

The Los Angeles Rams were completely dominated by the San Francisco 49ers from the start of the game until the end, and they had absolutely no answers to what Kyle Shanahan threw at them.
Even with the 49ers looking suspect during the season, San Francisco were still able to easily handle one of their strongest divisional opponents to finally win a game within the NFC West.
Matthew Stafford and the Rams offense weren't able to operate properly all night, but they were still able to create two good drives that resulted in points. Both came when Los Angeles were playing from behind, and Sean McVay's decision-making in one of them made absolutely no sense.
Rams kick field goal down 24 points, get roasted by NFL Twitter
With the scoreboard on 31-7 in favor of the 49ers, who had the game wrapped by then, the Rams were finally able to string a good offensive drive. Sure, they weren't going to turn the game around, but a touchdown would at least build some confidence within them after a dismal performance.
The Rams produced a good drive late in the fourth quarter and moved the ball to the 49ers' eight-yard line, where they couldn't move the ball in their first two attempts. On third down, Stafford was sacked for an 11-yard loss, meaning a fourth-and-goal from the 19.
Are the chances of converting a 19-yard fourth down attempt high? Not at all. But the winner of the game wasn't going to change anyway, so the Rams did the worst possible thing there: down 24 points, they decided to kick a field goal.
Let's say fans on NFL Twitter were less than pleased with the Rams' decision.
McVay's decisions during the 2021 season have been kind of baffling, and even though the Rams have a positive record and are one of the biggest favorites this season, there is still a long way to go for this team to become a Super Bowl contender. Scoring a touchdown there wouldn't have changed the winner, but maybe it'd have given the team a confidence boost.
Luckily, the Rams have their bye week now and they'll have more than enough time to fix the issues they have.