NFL Twitter roasts Rams for kicking FG while down by 24 vs. 49ers

The Los Angeles Rams were completely dominated by the San Francisco 49ers from the start of the game until the end, and they had absolutely no answers to what Kyle Shanahan threw at them.

Even with the 49ers looking suspect during the season, San Francisco were still able to easily handle one of their strongest divisional opponents to finally win a game within the NFC West.

Matthew Stafford and the Rams offense weren't able to operate properly all night, but they were still able to create two good drives that resulted in points. Both came when Los Angeles were playing from behind, and Sean McVay's decision-making in one of them made absolutely no sense.

Rams kick field goal down 24 points, get roasted by NFL Twitter

With the scoreboard on 31-7 in favor of the 49ers, who had the game wrapped by then, the Rams were finally able to string a good offensive drive. Sure, they weren't going to turn the game around, but a touchdown would at least build some confidence within them after a dismal performance.

The Rams produced a good drive late in the fourth quarter and moved the ball to the 49ers' eight-yard line, where they couldn't move the ball in their first two attempts. On third down, Stafford was sacked for an 11-yard loss, meaning a fourth-and-goal from the 19.

Are the chances of converting a 19-yard fourth down attempt high? Not at all. But the winner of the game wasn't going to change anyway, so the Rams did the worst possible thing there: down 24 points, they decided to kick a field goal.

Let's say fans on NFL Twitter were less than pleased with the Rams' decision.

Josh No-coin Hermsmeyer @friscojosh Tremendous field goal there. Just capital Tremendous field goal there. Just capital

Computer Cowboy @benbbaldwin A field goal ajlsfkalhf las;jfalksj A field goal ajlsfkalhf las;jfalksj

Computer Cowboy @benbbaldwin I was about to make a joke about McVay padding his number of going for it on 4th downs in garbage time but then they didn't even go for it. I am amazed I was about to make a joke about McVay padding his number of going for it on 4th downs in garbage time but then they didn't even go for it. I am amazed

michael c @Zeitheist1 McVay kicking a field goal on 4th down under 4 minutes left, down 31-7 is just cowardly… McVay kicking a field goal on 4th down under 4 minutes left, down 31-7 is just cowardly…

Dreamsicle @Dreamsicle2020 @AndrewSiciliano Kicking a field goal when your team is down by 3TD isn’t an execution issue @AndrewSiciliano Kicking a field goal when your team is down by 3TD isn’t an execution issue

Ken Thompson @KenThompson18 @RamsNFL Yay. A field goal. In a game we lost by 21 points. A Super Bowl team this is not. @RamsNFL Yay. A field goal. In a game we lost by 21 points. A Super Bowl team this is not.

Unnecessary Roughness @Tipofthecap Lost by 1 because my opponent had Matt Gay and the Rams decided to kick a field goal down 24 with 3 mins left in the game. Lmfao Lost by 1 because my opponent had Matt Gay and the Rams decided to kick a field goal down 24 with 3 mins left in the game. Lmfao

pat @PQuiros97 Who kicks a field goal down 20, that was the weakest call by the Rams 😂😂 Who kicks a field goal down 20, that was the weakest call by the Rams 😂😂

Nate 🤒 @nate_meese I just wanna know why a field goal down 31-7 makes any sense as a coach? 31-10 looks just as bad on the scoreboard 😪 I just wanna know why a field goal down 31-7 makes any sense as a coach? 31-10 looks just as bad on the scoreboard 😪

McVay's decisions during the 2021 season have been kind of baffling, and even though the Rams have a positive record and are one of the biggest favorites this season, there is still a long way to go for this team to become a Super Bowl contender. Scoring a touchdown there wouldn't have changed the winner, but maybe it'd have given the team a confidence boost.

Luckily, the Rams have their bye week now and they'll have more than enough time to fix the issues they have.

Edited by Piyush Bisht