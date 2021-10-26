NFL Twitter is not happy with Tony Romo about his comment on Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen

CBS broadcaster Tony Romo is in hot water with his comments made during Sunday's Tamba Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears clash.

Sunday was a special day for Tom Brady. He is no stranger to history or records, and against the Chicago Bears, he added another one to his long list of accomplishments.

Already up 14-0 with under a minute to go in the first quarter, Brady was on 599 touchdown passes. He took the snap and rifled in a pass to wide receiver Mike Evans, who had defenders all around him. The Pro Bowl receiver hauled it in and Brady got the history-making 600th touchdown pass of his career.

Unfortunately for Brady, Evans did not know that the pass he caught was a milestone catch. Evans then ran out the back of the end zone and gave the ball to a fan by the name of Byron Kennedy.

This, of course, led to a Tampa Bay trainer going and trying to negotiate to get the ball back. After talking to Kennedy for a couple of minutes, he reluctantly gave the ball back after Brady had asked if he could.

In an interview with Rachael West, Kennedy said he couldn't say no to Tom Brady and then appeared on NFL Network, to which he said he would like a round of golf with Brady as a repayment.

During the broadcast, the Tampa trainer can be seen talking to Kennedy in an attempt to get the ball back. CBS was broadcasting the game with Jim Nantz and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo.

Romo comments spark outrage on Twitter

While Romo is usually articulate with how he speaks, in this instance, the reaction to his comments have sparked outrage on Twitter. During the broadcast, his comments did not go down well when Romo suggested a date with Gisele, Brady's wife could be what the fan could ask for.

"He's like we need that ball," Romo said.

"So what do you want, a million? No, a date with Gisele? A date with Gisele and I'm in, ok Tom? Tom will do it, go out one time, you got it," said Romo. Watch it here:

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman Mike Evans accidently gave Tom Brady's 600 TD game ball to a fan and they worked the entire break to try to get it back from the fan.Tony Romo suggested they'll give the fan a date with Gisele 🤣🤣 Mike Evans accidently gave Tom Brady's 600 TD game ball to a fan and they worked the entire break to try to get it back from the fan.Tony Romo suggested they'll give the fan a date with Gisele 🤣🤣https://t.co/oIYu1xmcdu

Clearly this was a tongue-in-cheek comment from Romo as it is obvious that Brady wouldn't let his wife go out with a fan. While some fans have taken it as a bit of fun, several fans on Twitter have not taken too kindly to Romo's comments.

booklady2002 @booklady2002 @MadelyneRants @tonyromo @TomBrady How do you know the Brady’s are not upset? Still don’t think it was funny. Not the first time Romo has made inappropriate comments. I didn’t say he wasn’t a good human being. He made a rude and disrespectful comment about someone else’s wife. @MadelyneRants @tonyromo @TomBrady How do you know the Brady’s are not upset? Still don’t think it was funny. Not the first time Romo has made inappropriate comments. I didn’t say he wasn’t a good human being. He made a rude and disrespectful comment about someone else’s wife.

shalise manza young @shalisemyoung unlikely to become a column, but the number of people saying the Bucs fan who gave the 600TD ball back should get a night with Gisele (incl Romo): gross. y'all literally pimp out your wives/SOs for memorabilia? really? unlikely to become a column, but the number of people saying the Bucs fan who gave the 600TD ball back should get a night with Gisele (incl Romo): gross. y'all literally pimp out your wives/SOs for memorabilia? really?

Chip Weatherbee, PHR (he/him) @chipweatherbee @shalisemyoung Agree with you 100%. In addition to being misogynistic, Romo’s comments also make the assumption that the fan is straight. @shalisemyoung Agree with you 100%. In addition to being misogynistic, Romo’s comments also make the assumption that the fan is straight.

Mike Bourg @thebourg_1 @shalisemyoung Yea I agree. While it seems like a harmless quip by Romo it's better left unsaid. It's locker room talk that doesn't belong on national TV @shalisemyoung Yea I agree. While it seems like a harmless quip by Romo it's better left unsaid. It's locker room talk that doesn't belong on national TV

McNeil @Reflog_18 Tony Romo thinks Tom Brady is willing to pimp out Gisele to a random fan for a football. Tony Romo thinks Tom Brady is willing to pimp out Gisele to a random fan for a football.

booklady2002 @booklady2002 Shame on @tonyromo to think it was funny to think @TomBrady would pimp out his wife for a football. Would you pimp out your wife @tonyromo ? Would you think it was funny? Total disrespect! He owes Mrs. Brady an apology. Shame on @tonyromo to think it was funny to think @TomBrady would pimp out his wife for a football. Would you pimp out your wife @tonyromo? Would you think it was funny? Total disrespect! He owes Mrs. Brady an apology.

McNeil @Reflog_18 @brickaman Tony Romo: “I’d accept nothing less than sex with that players wife to give that ball back.” @brickaman <Ball goes into stands> Tony Romo: “I’d accept nothing less than sex with that players wife to give that ball back.”

Joshua Hutson @souldoubt76 @Reflog_18 @brickaman I’d hate to think what Romo tells the neighborhood kids if their football or baseball lands in his yard. @Reflog_18 @brickaman I’d hate to think what Romo tells the neighborhood kids if their football or baseball lands in his yard.

Sanaa Wishah @SanaaWishah @Reflog_18 @brickaman So he still thinks husbands own their wives and women are objects ! 😏 @Reflog_18 @brickaman So he still thinks husbands own their wives and women are objects ! 😏

The comments seem to have landed Romo in hot water with the Twitter community and it might not be long before an apology is issued.

