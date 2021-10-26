NFL Twitter is not happy with Tony Romo about his comment on Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen

CBS broadcaster Tony Romo is in hot water with his comments made during Sunday's Tamba Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears clash.
Sunday was a special day for Tom Brady. He is no stranger to history or records, and against the Chicago Bears, he added another one to his long list of accomplishments.
Already up 14-0 with under a minute to go in the first quarter, Brady was on 599 touchdown passes. He took the snap and rifled in a pass to wide receiver Mike Evans, who had defenders all around him. The Pro Bowl receiver hauled it in and Brady got the history-making 600th touchdown pass of his career.
Unfortunately for Brady, Evans did not know that the pass he caught was a milestone catch. Evans then ran out the back of the end zone and gave the ball to a fan by the name of Byron Kennedy.
This, of course, led to a Tampa Bay trainer going and trying to negotiate to get the ball back. After talking to Kennedy for a couple of minutes, he reluctantly gave the ball back after Brady had asked if he could.
In an interview with Rachael West, Kennedy said he couldn't say no to Tom Brady and then appeared on NFL Network, to which he said he would like a round of golf with Brady as a repayment.
During the broadcast, the Tampa trainer can be seen talking to Kennedy in an attempt to get the ball back. CBS was broadcasting the game with Jim Nantz and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo.
Romo comments spark outrage on Twitter
While Romo is usually articulate with how he speaks, in this instance, the reaction to his comments have sparked outrage on Twitter. During the broadcast, his comments did not go down well when Romo suggested a date with Gisele, Brady's wife could be what the fan could ask for.
"He's like we need that ball," Romo said.
"So what do you want, a million? No, a date with Gisele? A date with Gisele and I'm in, ok Tom? Tom will do it, go out one time, you got it," said Romo. Watch it here:
Clearly this was a tongue-in-cheek comment from Romo as it is obvious that Brady wouldn't let his wife go out with a fan. While some fans have taken it as a bit of fun, several fans on Twitter have not taken too kindly to Romo's comments.
The comments seem to have landed Romo in hot water with the Twitter community and it might not be long before an apology is issued.